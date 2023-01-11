A beer garden, arcade, and food counters are on tap for the next phase of development for The Alley in downtown Washington. The owners of the former Missourian Media Group building at 14 W. Main St., said further upgrades could eventually include virtual reality games, mini golf, duckpin bowling, an elevated music venue and deck, as well as areas for separate family and adult entertainment.
In July, Andy’s Produce 3 opened in a portion of the old printing press area of the 20,000 square-foot building.
The ownership group has released renderings and updated plans for the $5 to $6 million dollar redevelopment.
“This is definitely going to be a tourist attraction, for sure,” said Tyler King, director of Downtown Washington Inc. “I could see people coming from all over Franklin County, St. Louis County and places like that.”
Several members of the Greife family make up the development team including couple Lisa and Dale Greife and Dale’s brothers Nick and Chad Greife. Members of the group also own the River Sirens boutique hotel on Main Street as well as several other buildings and B&Bs around the area.
The developers hope to have The Alley’s arcade, beer garden and food vendors operational by October.
The owners of Undergrounds Espresso Bar in Washington will be one of the food vendors at The Alley and the Greifes are looking for another to complement the planned wood-fired pizza kitchen.
Joey Conley, one owner of Undergrounds, said his business group has not released a name for their restaurant, but it will serve espresso, pizza and desserts.
In the coming phases, the developers said a bar called the “Back Alley” will be built and an upstairs family room will have interactive screens and games for kids.
Located throughout the building will be booths, high-top tables and areas to be with friends and family. Several table interactive touchscreens will be available for customers to play board games without fear of lost game pieces or sticky cards.
Nick Greife spent “thousands” of hours developing a virtual reality arena and escape rooms where players wearing VR gear can walk around a room interacting with a digital setting presented to them. People will also be able to play laser tag, fight zombies or work with each other to solve puzzles. Chad Greife said he prefers The Alley’s VR set-up to other businesses that are doing similar things like Sandbox VR at City Foundry in St. Louis.
The developers are planning to construct a 2,500 square-foot deck along Lafayette Street and a music venue for live performances, movie nights, or other events. The last phase could include a planned playground and dog park behind the building and a miniature golf course underneath the deck.
People will be able to rent out any space in the venue for birthday parties, team-building corporate events, weddings, or other events.
“The big thing was just to develop a space that’s good for eight-month-olds to 80-year-olds,” Chad Greife said. “We want everybody to be covered with this.”
A timeline and the construction of the last phases of the development have not been finalized. “It just depends on how the money flows,” Dale Greife said.
Chad Greife said the ownership group has worked with the city, with Downtown Washington Inc. and with neighboring businesses to make sure their relationships are symbiotic and encourage downtown growth.
“We want this to be the entertainment district,” Lisa Greife said. “People come downtown for entertainment and this will be the entertainment district. All kinds of stuff you’ll see pop up, I bet.”
King said The Alley “really fits in line with what our strategy is as far as entertainment goes.”
He said he could see other downtown businesses renovating if the business attracts more people and did not rule out the possibility of additional restaurants or retail stores.
“When you have a higher density of people in the downtown district, obviously others are going to want to be a part of that,” he said. “When they see there’s people down here, they see that it’s thriving — downtown already is — but it’s going to become even more thriving and I think people are going to jump on board for that.”
The Greifes said they have done most of the work themselves so far, mostly demolition, but have subcontracted with BO-CO Electrical & Mechanical Industrial Contractor, of Union, Menke Heating and Cooling, of Washington, and LC Concrete Finishing, of Union, for work on the project.
Chad Greife said The Alley has had a lot of interest on social media and the group has used Facebook as a way to poll Washington residents about what they want to see in town. Lisa Greife called undertaking the multi-million dollar investment “terrifying,” but said if The Alley draws more people to the community, it will be worth it.
“I mean, it’s good for Washington, but it’s even bigger than that,” she said. “I mean, people will come from other states. I think people are gonna come from all over, not just St. Louis.”
Chad Greife said guests in their hotel have asked about things to do in the area, and aside from restaurants, shops, vineyards and a few museums, there wasn’t much to recommend for indoor entertainment.
“There’s nothing to do here except drink and eat,” Lisa Greife said. “There’s really not a destination. There’s the theater, but other than that, we have to drive to Union to go to the bowling alley, we have to go in the city for anything really. There’s just nothing to do well if you have a family.”
In 2018 the city commissioned a study by Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets Planners, an architecture firm in St. Louis, that found that Washington could likely support more hotel rooms in addition to more evening entertainment activities.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said he plans on commenting on the project at the City Council meeting Jan. 17. When the ownership group unveiled their original plan in June 2022, it garnered praise from Historic Preservation Commission members and city officials, according to previous reporting.
“I don’t know how you can do anything more with the space you’re proposing,” commission member Bryan Bogue told the Greifes then.