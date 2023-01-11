A beer garden, arcade, and food counters are on tap for the next phase of development for The Alley in downtown Washington. The owners of the former Missourian Media Group building at 14 W. Main St., said further upgrades could eventually include virtual reality games, mini golf, duckpin bowling, an elevated music venue and deck, as well as areas for separate family and adult entertainment. 

In July, Andy’s Produce 3 opened in a portion of the old printing press area of the 20,000 square-foot building. 