The Missourian Publishing Co. has sold its 18,155-square-foot office at 14 W. Main St. in downtownWashington to Sirens Hotel LLC.
“The sale is part of the consolidation of our operations at our printing facility at 6321 Bluff Road,” said Missourian President Patricia Miller, who declined to disclose the purchase price of the building, which sits on just over an acre.
Sirens Hotel is owned by Lisa and Dale Greife, who own and operate the River Sirens Hotel at 4 E. Main St. downtown, in addition to other businesses and properties in Washington. The Greifes said they plan to redevelop part of the property as a second location for their River Sirens Hotel.
“We are very excited about this acquisition,” Lisa Greife said. “It’s in a great location with so much potential. The existing Missourian building will be getting an exterior makeover, and we will be putting it up for lease. The property has some great spaces with entrances on Main Street, Second Street, and my favorite will be the entrance from Lafayette with its own parking lot.
“We were pleasantly surprised that there is a pretty good view of the river from this property,” Lisa Greife said. “Being downtown with tons of parking opens this space up for almost any type of commerce. We have had people already looking for space for everything from a high-end grocery store to a family (or) adult-type entertainment. We are open to brainstorming any ideas for this space and the development of it.”
The Greifes said they were “proud to own a part of the amazing history” of the Missourian building.
“The Missourian was a staple in the downtown district for decades and continues to be in its new location,” Lisa Greife said. “Washington is growing, and we are excited to be a part of it.”
“The move marks the first time since 1860 that The Missourian and its predecessors have been located outside of downtown, but given the many changes in the newspaper industry, it made financial sense to combine operations in our newer facility on Bluff Road,” Miller said.
The Missourian moved its offices in the mid-1950s to the 14 W. Main location from its previous location about a half block away in the 100 block of West Main, which was known later as the Pecka building. Missourian Publisher James L. Miller Sr. purchased the 14 W. Main location from Riechers Truck Bodies. Part of the building dates to 1860.
The Missourian will continue to be sold in a newsstand in front of 14 W. Main St.