The second of two preseason informational meetings for the St. Clair Community Garden was held last week at the St. Clair branch of the Scenic Regional Library, where the garden is located.
Jacquie Oermann, a representative with the library who ran the meeting, said the gatherings were intended to give participants an idea of expectations for the garden, including updates on pesticide regulations and other topics. She said about 10 people were at the meeting Feb. 19 and more attended the first meeting.
Located behind the library’s parking lot on land donated by the First Baptist Church and United Methodist Church, the community garden provides 20 raised beds to groups and individuals to use throughout the summer growing season. To “check out” one of the 4-foot by 6-foot produce beds or smaller flower beds, applicants need a library card in good standing.
Last summer was the garden’s first full season and Oermann said mostly herbs and vegetables were grown with members able to keep their own produce. Participation has grown from four people to 10 this year and the Friends of the Library is looking into adding a shed nearby to store tools, according to branch manager Alesia Cullen.
In addition to library staff, the project has been coordinated by Paula Dace, a master gardener and member of the St. Clair Friends of the Library’s governing committee, Mayor Cozy Bailey, and master gardener Carolyn Cikovic.