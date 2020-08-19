Union’s Great 8 Cinema plans to reopen starting Friday, Aug. 21, according to a post on the movie theater’s Facebook page.
The theater announced in July that it was temporarily closing due to the lack of new release movies and no future dates being set for new releases. Since initially reopening after the pandemic shutdown, Great 8 had been showing classic family movies like “Jurassic Park” and the Harry Potter series.
But now, the theater reports it will have two new movies — “Unhinged” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” — to go along with the 2010 Leonardo DiCaprio film “Inception,” when it opens back up.
Visit www.great8cinema.com for more information.