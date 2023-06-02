Kirby R. King

A 68-year-old Gray Summit man set to go to trial next week in the 1987 killing of a St. Clair woman pled guilty Friday morning to two felony charges in the case.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker said Kirby R. King pled guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint and will be sentenced on July 12.