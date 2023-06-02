A 68-year-old Gray Summit man set to go to trial next week in the 1987 killing of a St. Clair woman pled guilty Friday morning to two felony charges in the case.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker said Kirby R. King pled guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint and will be sentenced on July 12.
He said the guilty pleas represent another victory for the Franklin County Sheriff Department’s Cold Case Unit, which investigated the case.
“They never quit on this case, they never gave up,” Becker said shortly after a pre-trial conference where King entered the guilty pleas. “The investigation spans over 30 years and involved dozens and dozens of witness statements. Some of the cold case guys were involved in the investigation of the original case. They stuck by the case this entire time.”
King was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 in the death of Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near an illegal dump site outside of Stanton. Delcour’s body was found by a man digging up roots in June 1987.
Investigators interviewed nearly 200 people in the wake of Delcour’s death, but officials said leads in the case dried up, and the trail eventually turned cold, according to previous Missourian reporting.
That changed in late 2019, when after a lengthy investigation by the Cold Case Unit, comprised of local, retired law enforcement officers, charges were brought against King.
Authorities allege that Delcour was murdered June 21, 1987, at a home off Iron Hill Road in Union.
Delcour’s body had decomposed for about two days before it was found about 100 feet north of Interstate 44 Service Road and east of Stanton.
Her body was found at the end of a short dirt road, according to an article published in The Missourian in June 1987.
The St. Louis medical examiner determined the cause of death to be strangulation by ligature. The condition of the body made identification difficult, and a unique dental record resulted in a positive identification of the victim, according to reports.
In 2018, the Franklin County Cold Case Unit began investigating the homicide by retracing Delcour’s steps preceding her strangulation.
Detectives traveled throughout Missouri and to Texas and Arizona to reinterview suspects and witnesses. Among those interviewed was King, who traveled for work and was interviewed in Texas. He also had been staying in Oklahoma and Iowa. He was taken into custody at a home in Villa Ridge in 2019 but had been staying locally at a residence in Gray Summit.
Becker said King could face up to seven years on each charge. He praised his first assistant, Brianne Barr, for her work in the prosecution of the case. “She deserves a lot of credit for the work she put into the case — she spent an entire week getting it ready for trial.”
Becker also praised the Missouri Attorney General’s office, which assisted his office in the prosecution of the case.
“Paige Wheeler was the Assistant Attorney General who was assisting locally with this particular case. She was instrumental in its successful resolution,” Becker added.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton also weighed in on the news of King's guilty pleas.
"I would like to congratulate the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigations Unit, the Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker and his office along with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office on bringing justice in the cold case murder of Karla Delcour," Pelton said in a statement.
"The dedication, perseverance, and exceptional investigative skills have brought justice to a crime committed 35 years ago. The tireless efforts in unraveling the truth and meticulously piecing together the puzzle have not only provided closure to the victim's family but have also made a significant impact on the community," he said.
The work of those involved in investigating and prosecuting the case "serves as a shining example of the importance of never giving up and the profound impact that can be made by pursuing justice relentlessly," Pelton added. "This case will be remembered as a testament to the unwavering commitment for truth and justice."