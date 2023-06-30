The Franklin County Health Department is getting some federal funding to pay for a person to oversee emergency response.
County commissioners approved an extension of a Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant using federal money administered through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) at their Tuesday, June 27, meeting. That will provide $121,656 and runs through June 30, 2024. DHSS is also providing a $21,616 Cities Readiness Initiative grant to the health department for the same time period. The Cities Readiness Initiative grants go to communities in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions to help them respond in an event like a bio-terrorism attack or natural epidemic.
The grant will pay the salary for Barry Johnston and others in the department, health department Director Tony Buel said. Johnston had been working part time with the health department, and is starting as the full time emergency planner on July 3. The grants started shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“The two contracts we’ve had for 22 years,” Buel said. “It helps us with a lot of different things — from floods to fires to COVID to influenza. We have equipment that we can set up and help in the community when different emergencies pop up.”
When the county started receiving the grants, they were more aimed to fight bio-terrorism, but they have evolved to deal with other types of emergencies, Buel said.
Before going part time with the health department for the last 10 years, Johnston worked full time, starting in 2000.
“He will continue to help do inspections throughout the county, as well as the new role,” Buel said of Johnston.
It is common for health department employees to work on different projects, Buel said.
“Most of us at the office have billing sheets, and we bill our time to different contracts, depending on what job tasks/duties we are working on,” he said.
