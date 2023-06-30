20 years with the county
Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson presents a certificate to health department Director Tony Buel to recognize Buel's 20 years with the county, at a June 27 meeting. Buel discussed federal emergency preparedness grants earlier in the meeting.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Franklin County Health Department is getting some federal funding to pay for a person to oversee emergency response.

County commissioners approved an extension of a Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant using federal money administered through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) at their Tuesday, June 27, meeting. That will provide $121,656 and runs through June 30, 2024. DHSS is also providing a $21,616 Cities Readiness Initiative grant to the health department for the same time period. The Cities Readiness Initiative grants go to communities in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions to help them respond in an event like a bio-terrorism attack or natural epidemic.

