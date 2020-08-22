A grant is expected to help the Union Development Corp. (UDC) market its largest remaining site in its business park.
The $15,000 Ameren Missouri Site Readiness Planning Grant will assist with the clearing of a 37-acre parcel in the Union Corporate Center, southeast of Veterans Memorial Park. The site is on Corporate Drive, next to Heat and Control.
Trees have to be removed to allow UDC to apply for the land to become a certified site with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which requires 25 acres of land that can be developed. The site also must be easy to access and have water, sewer and other utilities available for a development.
“You’re shovel-ready,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “It’s, basically, a green site ready to be developed.”
The Union Corporate Center has had success with the certified site program before, including the Volpi Foods prosciutto plant, to which the city issued $42.5 million in Chapter 100 industrial bonds (which Volpi must repay) to help pay its initial cost in 2015. A nearly $13 million expansion, a meat-slicing and processing plant, is now under construction at the 30-acre site.
Schmieder is hoping for similar results once the new 37-acre site is prepped.
“Before you know it, you’ve got a new company coming in, and you’re creating jobs,” he told The Missourian.
The city has spent $3,500 so far on tree removal on the undeveloped site, Schmieder told UDC’s board at its Thursday, Aug. 20, meeting. The grant is expected to help with the remaining $25,000 on the project, which includes $20,000 for clearing trees from the site and spending $5,000 in grading to make it easier to mow.
The development corporation, a nonprofit that works closely with the city, can spend the money on improving the site now and be reimbursed later by Ameren.
“We’ve filed the paperwork, they’ve given us the green light,” he said.
The project involves clearing and burning about eight acres of woods toward the center of the lot. Schmieder said a tree buffer with the neighboring St. Andrews Place subdivision will remain untouched.
“Obviously, St. Andrews’ proximity is of critical concern,” he said. “We’re going to keep the burn pit as far away from St. Andrews as possible.”
While workers will do what they can to keep smoke away from homes, some is likely to reach St. Andrews, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “It’s almost impossible to prevent.”
Weather permitting, the clearing project is expected to take about two weeks, starting around Sept. 15. Schmieder said additional work will be required after that.
Part of the work done so far is removal of trees inhabited by protected bats, a process done in seasons when bats are away.
The Union site is the first one selected in the state for Ameren’s grant program, said Mike Kearney, director of community and economic development for Ameren Missouri. The company hopes the program will help spur economic development, which will lower rates for customers by diversifying its base.
“We chose Union because they are proactive with community and economic development efforts, and they have a proven record of success,” he said.
The 242-acre Union Corporate Center is home to ADB Utilities, Climate Express, EMJ Metals, Bugeye Technologies and Silgan Plastic Food Containers. According to a corporate center brochure, the other remaining sites are between one and 6.32 acres.
Schmieder hopes for a large project on the 37-acre site.
“I don’t want to see it carved into 37 one-acre pieces,” he said. “Ideally, we’re looking for that company that can take over 20, 25 acres, or a smaller developer that says, ‘Maybe we’ll start with 10 and grow from there.’ ”