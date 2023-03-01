The Union Development Corp. is looking for help to add industrial building sites to the city.
UDC recently applied for a grant for just over $4 million through the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Industrial Site Development Program, said Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder. The grant pool is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
At its Feb. 13 meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution in support for UDC’s efforts in seeking a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. It cites UDC’s partnership with the city on creating jobs at the two current industrial parks, the older North Loop Industrial Park, north of Union High School, and the Union Corporate Center, in the city’s southeastern corner.
The resolution notes that the Union Corporate Center is now near capacity and more industrial land is needed to continue growth. The city is prepared to annex any new land into the city and zone it for industrial use.
Schmieder declined to say whether the land UDC is seeking is located near the North Loop Industrial Park, which has rail access, the Union Corporate Center, which is closer to Interstate 44, or elsewhere.
“It involves real estate,” he said. “I don’t want to disclose that. It could potentially jeopardize the project.”
The application mentions that Union is running out of industrial space, Schmieder said.
“We expect to have most of our larger sites sold by the end of this calendar year,” he said. “Without a new project, we’re not going to have a whole lot of industrial land available.”
Schmieder expects the state to take another 60 to 90 days to review the applications it received for grant funding.
This is not the first time industrial site expansion has been undertaken. UDC tried to purchase just under 50 acres for expansion of the Union Corporate Center in 2021, but it abandoned that request after an attempted rezoning of the property to general industrial was rejected 7-1 by the board of aldermen before an audience of nearly 50 people, some of whom spoke against the rezoning.
The UDC had said the additional property was needed because more than 180 of the 235 acres in the existing industrial park had been sold. Officials hoped the additional land could add up to 160 jobs to the 600 currently in Union Corporate Center.
The land was later sold to developer Ed Schmelz for single family homes and a senior living complex.
The last large site for development in the existing Union Corporate Center is a 37-acre site UDC is now marketing.