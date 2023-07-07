After years of planning and work, Red Cedar Inn renovations are nearly complete and a grand opening is set for the end of August.
Pacific Mayor Heather Filley announced at the city’s Board of Alderman meeting on Wednesday that the date for the grand opening and dedication for the newly updated and repurposed Red Cedar Inn is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, although as of Thursday morning a start time had not yet been determined.
“The historic Red Cedar Inn is a Route 66 icon and one of Pacific’s most celebrated historic properties,” the City of Pacific states on its website.
The Red Cedar Inn, located at 1047 E. Osage St., was a restaurant that served travelers along Route 66 from the 1930s until it closed in 2007. Ten years after its closure, the City of Pacific acquired the building, and began making plans to turn the historic building into a welcome center and museum. After a lengthy planning period, struggling with the COVID-19 aftermath, and extensive renovations, the building is nearly ready for the public to view.
“It’s been a long process,” Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth told The Missourian.
The building will feature the Meramec Valley Historical Society museum and commemorate local and regional history and culture.
Roth said city officials wanted to ensure the project was completed in time for the Route 66 centennial in 2026. According to a grant proposal, the City of Pacific officials believe the centennial will draw tourism to the area and the Red Cedar Inn will be a “must-see” stop for those traveling on Route 66.
“We have an opportunity to capitalize on that and showcase the Pacific history,” Roth said.
Renovations to the building included replacing pieces of the log structure, wood framing and concrete block foundations. An addition built in 1975 on the north end of the building was also demolished, then rebuilt. The new addition is to feature two stories and 2,286 square feet. All new electrical and plumbing systems have been installed throughout the building.
While the Red Cedar Inn has undergone extensive renovations, the City of Pacific has still preserved the building as much as possible. Red Cedar Inn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
