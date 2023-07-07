Route 66 icon
The grand opening for the Red Cedar Inn will take place Aug. 26. The building has had extensive renovations to convert it to a museum and welcome center.

After years of planning and work, Red Cedar Inn renovations are nearly complete and a grand opening is set for the end of August.

Pacific Mayor Heather Filley announced at the city’s Board of Alderman meeting on Wednesday that the date for the grand opening and dedication for the newly updated and repurposed Red Cedar Inn is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, although as of Thursday morning a start time had not yet been determined.

