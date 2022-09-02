Flag Display Will Continue — Pacific City
Missourian File Photo.

A 10-acre parcel of undeveloped land was recently sold in Pacific’s Meramec Industrial Park to Graphic Packaging International (GPI) for approximately $770,000.

Zoned for industrial use, the plot is north of Jefferson Street next to Schneider Electric and across from Lederle Machine Co.’s parking lot and adjacent to GPI’s current manufacturing facility. 