A 10-acre parcel of undeveloped land was recently sold in Pacific’s Meramec Industrial Park to Graphic Packaging International (GPI) for approximately $770,000.
Zoned for industrial use, the plot is north of Jefferson Street next to Schneider Electric and across from Lederle Machine Co.’s parking lot and adjacent to GPI’s current manufacturing facility.
It is unclear what GPI’s plans are for the acquisition, which was sold “at or near the asking price” of $1.75 per square foot, or approximately $770,000. The company did not return calls for comment since the deal was announced July 26 by the broker Hilliker Corp.
According to Hilliker, a predecessor of Gearco, based in Suwanee, Georgia, owned the property and purchased the land as an investment when the city of Pacific initially developed the industrial park 22 years ago.
GPI is based in the Atlanta-area and has operations that employ 25,000 people around the world. The plant in Pacific, at 1101 S. Denton Road, produces folding cardboard cartons, cups and other food service packaging.