Sue Smith thinks of herself as quite the bingo player.
“I enjoy bingo,” she said. “I like winning of course, and I usually do.”
Smith plays bingo at the Washington Senior Center on Tuesday nights. While she likes the activities she does there, it’s the social aspect at the senior center that’s the biggest draw.
“I enjoy the fellowship and being with people,” she said. “It’s a nice outing to get out of the house.”
Nancy Williamson also visits the center and says she loves being there and loves the people there. She especially appreciates the center’s partnership with OATS to provide her transportation, as she no longer drives.
At the Washington Senior Center, older folks can play bingo, take exercise classes or receive a nutritious meal, whether through its Meals on Wheels program or by coming into the senior center. And it’s all free of charge.
The center does suggest a $4 donation for each meal, which doesn’t cover the entire cost of the meal, but they don’t require patrons to pay, because they know how difficult it can be for seniors too old to work.
In Jefferson City, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to increase funding for programs that support Missouri’s elderly.
In his proposed 2022-23 budget, he’s asked for $26.2 million to expand services provided by the state’s Area Agencies on Aging, or AAAs, which operate senior centers across Missouri and were established by the federal Older American Act.
They provide nutritious meals, safety and wellness checks, caregiver support, activities and other services to seniors in their respective communities. Parson hopes to use the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide the extra money.
The Washington Senior Center, Union Senior Center, St. Clair Senior Center and Sullivan Senior Center all rely on this funding to operate. They are managed by Aging Ahead, the umbrella agency that runs 20 AAAs in Franklin, Warren, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties, including the aforementioned senior centers.
Christine Hustedde, chief operating officer of Aging Ahead, said if the funding is approved, Aging Ahead will use it to address staffing issues. A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current job market have resulted in understaffed senior centers, she said.
“A lot of companies are starting at $15 or higher an hour, and it’s hard for us as an agency to compete with that,” Hustedde said. “It’s a struggle. We’ve had interest recently, but just the cost of advertising and taking (job) submissions has been tough. And then, of course, getting qualified people on staff, because of what we can pay, is a challenge.”
She said new funding would go toward wages.
The Washington Senior Center usually has five staff members; right now they’re down a cook and a custodian, said Debbie Steagall, the center administrator.
Because of this, Steagall explained, they’ve only been able to open the center three days a week. “Until I can get more staff, it would be next to impossible for me to open another day,” Steagall said.
They haven’t been able to serve any hot meals, only cold ones, and they’ve had to cut down on the number of meals they provide and can deliver only once a week, she said. They bring a package of five frozen meals during that delivery, but they’d rather deliver multiple times a week.
Some senior centers, Hustedde said, have had it even worse. Some have not reopened since the pandemic began.
Stegall said she sees firsthand the good these programs do for their patrons. They allow them to eat healthier and exercise, but most importantly, she said, it is some seniors’ only chance to get out of the house.
“The biggest thing is socialization,” Steagall said. “Too many times seniors, if they’re not getting out into the public, they sit at home, they become lethargic, they’re not doing any exercise. So their health goes down.
“People don’t realize what a difference it makes to be able to get out and socialize,” she said.
Steagall is glad to see interest in more funding.
“I’ve been with the company almost 17 years and I think basically the last 10 to 15 years we have faced cutbacks every single year,” she said. She’s hopeful that will change.
The funding would need approval from the Missouri General Assembly to go into effect. State Rep. Nate Tate, who represents St. Clair, supports increased funding for these programs.
“I think it’s a fantastic program,” Tate said. “I’d love to see it get more money.”