Gov. Mike Parson flew into Washington via helicopter to tour the Four Rivers Career Center Thursday, March 11.
After knuckle-punching administrators in greeting, walking through classrooms and talking one-on-one with students, Parson discussed education in its two pressing forms: the instruction onsite and the related conversations currently unfolding at the Capitol.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the school systems in the way they’ve adapted to these work-ready programs, and really making sure these guys get real life skills to go out there and compete in the job market,” Parson said.
Parson has focused on enhancing work-ready education throughout his gubernatorial term, specifically at the high school level.
Therefore, the programs at the career center caught Parson’s attention, Four Rivers director Andy Robinson said.
“If you ever think you’re going to change the needle in the state of Missouri, this is how you do it — with these young kids that are in here today, these young adults, and preparing them for the future,” Parson said after viewing the classrooms.
During his visit, Parson discussed Senate Bill 55, how he will disperse the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the local vaccination rate as well as the work-ready education he was seeing onsite.
