Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has so far been careful not to name a favorite in the crowded race for Missouri’s soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat, is headlining a campaign event for state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, one of the Republican candidates vying to take the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.
Schatz, who currently represents Franklin County and parts of St. Louis County in the Missouri Senate, announced in February that he was running for the U.S. Senate seat. To help finance his campaign, Schatz is hosting a fundraiser at Helen Fitzgerald’s restaurant in St. Louis on March 31, and according to official invitations, Parson is scheduled to attend, possibly signaling his support for the state senator’s campaign.
“Well, I wouldn’t necessarily call it an endorsement,” Schatz said. “Obviously, we align very closely on some of our policy perspectives, and again, it’s not an endorsement, but I think I’m the type of candidate that Mike Parson is hoping to get elected to the United States Senate, somebody who’s willing to get stuff done as opposed to just talking about getting stuff done.”
Schatz pointed out that the two were in the Missouri Senate at the same time, that he was a state senator while Parson was lieutenant governor and that the two have worked closely together when Schatz became Senate pro tem and Parson became governor.
Kelli Jones, spokesperson for Parson, told The Missourian the governor has not endorsed any of the candidates.
“He simply will be joining Dave Schatz and his family for his kick-off event in St. Louis later this month,” she said in an email.
Parson has faced this question before. At a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion on March 3, reporters asked if he had a favorite for the race.
“I think there’s a lot of good candidates. I truly do,” Parson responded. “I’m just going to let this thing work out.”
Schatz is facing a large field of competitors in his bid for Senate. Other candidates who have entered the Republican primary include Attorney General Eric Schmitt; former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid multiple scandals; U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has received the endorsement of Missouri’s other U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley; and U.S. Rep. Billy Long; and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who became famous after waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020.
The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face the winner of the eight-person race for the Democratic Party’s nomination and a candidate from the Constitution Party. Running on the Democratic ticket are Iraq- and Afghanistan-war veteran and former international negotiations Pentagon officer, Lucas Kunce, of Independence; former state Sen. Scott Sifton, of St. Louis; and businessmen Spencer Toder, also of St. Louis, are among the leading candidates in that primary.