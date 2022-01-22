Director: Rock Island Trail and Katy Trail connection through Washington ‘very likely’
Dru Buntin wasn’t surprised by the lengthy line of people waiting to get into Thursday night’s meeting on the Rock Island Trail.
“I’m gratified to see this level of interest,” said Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “A lot of people have heard some about it, but are really interested in learning more about what kind of plans we have, when this all might happen and what’s next for the project.”
Buntin and other officials were at the Owensville branch of the Scenic Regional Library Thursday to meet with property owners and area residents as part of a public meetings series about the 144-mile stretch of the former Rock Island corridor.
Eighty-three people attended the Owensville meeting.
Buntin said excitement about converting the Rock Island corridor into a 144-mile biking and recreational trail reached a fever pitch following Gov. Parson’s announcement on Wednesday that his proposed budget included $69.3 million to develop a 78-mile section of the old Rock Island Railroad in south-central Missouri.
These funds are coming from federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to Parson.
“The Governor’s announcement is just a game-changer in terms of the timeframe of when we might be able to move forward and really have this whole thing completed,” Buntin said. “The governor sees this and we certainly see the Rock Island Trail as a huge economic development and tourism opportunity for the communities along the trail and the entire state.”
For comparison, the state had previously committed $2.7 million to the project, thanks in part to a grant from the economic development office.
“There is a lot of difference between $2.7 million and $69.3 million. That is drastically going to reduce the amount of time that it is going to take to get large sections of the trail open,” Buntin said. “It will also allow us to both assess and come up with a plan of retrofitting the bridges and tunnels along the trail.”
He said that while no construction timelines have been determined, building the Rock Island Trail will likely be a multi-year effort.
A cost study provided by the state’s natural resources department showed it would likely cost more than $106 million to get the trail built, with construction of two bridges in Benton County and retrofitting bridges over the Osage and Gasconade rivers commanding a large portion of the cost.
While it remains to be seen if the General Assembly will approve the budget request, Buntin said he and other department leaders are willing to meet with Union and Washington officials who may be interested in seeing the trail extended through Franklin County to connect with the Katy Trail in rural Warren County.
The state has reached a property agreement with Ameren that has a rail with trail option from Beaufort to Union.
“The remaining gap would be from Union to Washington and on to the Katy Trail,” Buntin said. “I am confident that we could work with those communities to figure out a route that would be there to create that continuous loop that would connect the Katy Trail to both ends of the Rock Island Trail,” Buntin said.
He said he thinks it is “very likely” that the two trails will connect through Washington in the near future.
Count rural Osage County resident, Jan Sassmann, among those excited about the project.
“I’ve been working on this for 35 years,” said Sassmann, who is the wife of State Rep. Bruce Sassmann, who represents parts of Osage, Cole, Miller, Phelps, Crawford and Gasconade counties and all of Maries County in the Legislature.
“This is a great opportunity for small communities,” said Jan Sassmann, who attended the Owensville meeting.
Supporters of the Rock Island Trail point to Windsor, a community on crossroads of the Rock Island Spur, which opened in December 2016, and the Katy Trail. Officials in Windsor said they have seen a 400 percent increase in bookings at the town’s campground and overnight accommodations and local eateries also have seen an uptick in patronage.
Sassmann said she lives within two miles of the trail and hopes the opening of the Rock Island Trail would lead more people to explore Missouri’s rural countryside.
“I think it would be hard to not fall in love with our state’s natural beauty while on the (Rock Island) trail,” Sassmann said. She thinks the bridges — especially the Gasconade River Bridge — will offer cyclists and trail users spectacular views. The bridge is a quarter-mile trestle perched above the river and continues on through the hilly farmland.
“This land has not been viewed by the public for so long, because the Rock Island was a freight line. So, unless you are like me who can remember growing up, walking on the tracks, the tunnels and the bridges, then this land has not been available to the public,” Sassmann said. “It is time. Time for the public to see it and love it.”
The department is accepting public comment regarding the proposed development until Feb. 25. Those wishing to make a statement should go to mostateparks.com/rockislandcorridor.
The next public meeting on the corridor is set for Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 317 in Freeburg.