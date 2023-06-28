Gov. Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags be lowered to half-staff at all government buildings in Franklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Thursday, June 29, from sunrise to sunset in honor of New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District Firefighter Lloyd M. Ruediger.
“Lloyd Ruediger leaves a record of continuous public service and commitment to the fire service that few will ever match,” Gov. Parson said. “For over 59 years as a volunteer firefighter, Ruediger answered when the alarm bell rang. He risked his own safety and sacrificed time with family and friends in order to serve his community. He will be remembered for his tremendous legacy of service to others.”
On the evening of June 25, volunteer firefighter Ruediger responded with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District to a residential fire. The call was completed at about 9:30 p.m. On June 26, Ruediger was found to have died in his home of a medical emergency.
Ruediger, 84, joined the Berger Community Volunteer Fire Department in January 1964 and continued to serve when it became the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District. In his more than 59 years of service as a volunteer firefighter, he was honored multiple times as Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year and received a Lifesaving Award from the district in 2014. Ruediger was also a United States Army veteran.
The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Firefighter Ruediger is laid to rest.
