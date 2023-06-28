Lloyd Ruediger
Submitted Photo

Gov. Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags be lowered to half-staff at all government buildings in Franklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Thursday, June 29, from sunrise to sunset in honor of New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District Firefighter Lloyd M. Ruediger.

“Lloyd Ruediger leaves a record of continuous public service and commitment to the fire service that few will ever match,” Gov. Parson said. “For over 59 years as a volunteer firefighter, Ruediger answered when the alarm bell rang. He risked his own safety and sacrificed time with family and friends in order to serve his community. He will be remembered for his tremendous legacy of service to others.”

