Efforts to bring the American Legion’s Mid-South Regional Tournaments to Washington has garnered the support of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and several area businesses leaders, officials announced this week.
“It is pretty great to have their support,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, who is one of eight people on the local committee working to bring the tournament to Washington. Patke’s comments came at Wednesday’s meeting of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission.
Parson, Kehoe and 32 others penned letters to the selection committee for the Washington American Legion Post 218’s application, which was turned in prior to the Feb. 1 deadline.
“The city of Washington is an amazing community which holds dear their historical roots, while also embracing modern development,” Parson wrote in his letter.
Kehoe said Washington possesses “all the necessary amenities to support such an event,” and described Washington as “a valued community in our state.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn also wrote a letter in support.
“I cannot think of a better site for your tournament than Ronsick Field in Washington,” Hagedorn said. “The committee has assembled a group of individuals that possess the civic spirit and dedication to our city, as well as baseball knowledge that will make your tournament a success. ... Washington is truly a gem and we would be happy to share our community with you.”
In addition to Patke, other members of the planning committee are: Kent Getsee, manager of the Post 218 Senior Legion team; Martin Eckhoff, the baseball program; Trent Hendrickson; Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Giesike; the Chamber’s Director of Tourism Emily Underdown Hopkins; Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker and Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King.
Also submitting letters of support were State Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington; Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Purschke; Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker; Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker; Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Giesike; the Chamber’s Director of Tourism Emily Underdown Hopkins; Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King; Washington Police Department Chief Jim Armstrong; Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg; East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer; President of St. Francis Borgia High School Matthew Schutte; Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart and Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman.
Others submitting a letter in support were Washington Rotary Club, the Washington Lions Club, the Washington Jaycees, the Washington Optimist Club, Modern Auto Company, Inc., Heritage Community Bank, the Bank of Washington, the Bank of Franklin County, Four Rivers YMCA, Drew’s Dream, Inc., K&R Market, Triology Analytical Laboratory, and Best Western Plus Hotel of Washington. Several American Legion officials also wrote letters in support.
In his remarks to the Parks & Recreation Commission, Patke said the planning committee is now waiting to hear from the selection committee about a possible site visit in March. A final decision from the tournament site selection committee is expected in May at the Legion’s Americanism Commission and final vote of the American Legion National Executive Committee, Patke said.
Getsee said Washington was one of two American Legion Posts to submit a bid packet, but that the application from El Dorado, Kansas, had been disqualified for not having the appropriate paperwork.
Should Washington win the bid, Post 218 would be in the field each tournament played here. The regional tournaments consist of state champions, select state runners-up and host teams. The winner advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Pelham, Alabama, hosted last year’s Mid-South Regional. Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555 was the host team. Troy, Alabama, Post 70 won the regional title over Gonzales, Louisiana, Post 81. Troy defeated Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56 in the national championship game.
In addition to the letters of support, Washington’s 82-page proposal is broken down into sections detailing different aspects of how the tournament could be held in Washington. One section outlines information about the Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field and the usage of Borgia’s baseball field as a back-up field for games. Washington High School’s baseball field would be used as a secondary back-up field. The city-owned baseball fields at Lakeway Ball Fields would be used as a secondary practice field.
Another section says that out-of-town teams would be able to utilize hotels in Washington, Union and Pacific. Another details that if Washington is selected, there would be a welcome banquet each year at the tournament headquarters hotel, which is tentatively identified as Best Western Plus Hotel.
“It is exciting to get to this point,” Patke said.
The Missourian’s Ethan Colbert contributed to this report.