Legion Code (copy)
In this Missourian file photo from Aug. 2021, members of the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team listen to the American Legion Code of Sportsmanship during the Mid South Regional opening ceremonies at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska, Wednesday. Officials with Post 218 and the city of Washington have filed an application with the American Legion in hopes of bringing the multi-day tournament to Washington in 2024 and 2025. 

 Bill Battle

Efforts to bring the American Legion’s Mid-South Regional Tournaments to Washington has garnered the support of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and several area businesses leaders, officials announced this week.

“It is pretty great to have their support,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, who is one of eight people on the local committee working to bring the tournament to Washington. Patke’s comments came at Wednesday’s meeting of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission.  