The new Goodwill location in Washington — nearly double the size of the previous store — has opened.
Now in the J.C. Penney building at 5886 Hwy. 100 — which was originally the first Walmart Supercenter — Goodwill has increased retail floor space to more than 9,000 square feet from about 6,500 square feet at 2030 Phoenix Center Drive.
Additionally, construction work has been done to the truck docks on the west side of the building “to allow for an improved and streamlined” donation drop-off location, according to a release announcing the opening.
“This move allows us to support the needs of our shoppers and donors within the Washington, Missouri community,” said Mark Kahrs, executive vice president of retail services in the release. “By transitioning to a larger space, we are able to better serve both our retail and mission operations.”
Kahrs has previously said that renovation and construction costs would total about $1 million, according to previous reporting.
The previous store, which closed for May 21, is owned by Phoenix Center developer Joe Vernaci. No announcement has been made for the vacancy.
At the new store, there was a ribbon cutting May 26, when it opened for the first time at 10 a.m.
“That’s been a vacant property for quite some time and it’s good to finally see some life in it, get it filled,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, in April.
Goodwill is not the only company moving to the shopping center. Developer and businessman Torrey Woodcock is building a 6,272-square-foot building in what used to be the J.C. Penney parking lot. Two of four strip-mall storefronts will be filled with Woodcock’s own franchises: Jimmy John’s and American Pie Company.