Nerd It Up co-owner Travis Gooch hopes his new comic book store in Gerald is a safe place where kids can nerd-out without fear of repercussions. He’s also hoping the brick-and-mortar location supplements his growing online sales.
“I know that being a nerd is more acceptable these days, with all the movies and everything else that everybody loves, but there are still kids out there who are like, ‘Man, I really just don’t have a place to express myself,’” Gooch said.
With a grand opening May 4, the 900-square-foot former Chinese restaurant has been converted into a haven where books, games, memorabilia and other merchandise can be purchased, traded and sold.
Located at 120 W. Fitzgerald Ave., the first thing that’s noticeable at Nerd It UP are the hundreds of comic book pages epoxied to make a colorful patchwork floor. Pegs of action figures hang above rows of comic books and classic video games stand in the back corner, waiting for somebody to bring them to life. Gooch uses the old consoles to test games he plans to sell, but he said anybody can play them for free.
Gooch said he and his wife, Heather, have been “slowly building up to a building” for about eight years. They have attended conventions and bought and sold memorabilia online until now. He said they have about 20,000 books, close to 10,000 trading cards and more than 1,000 action figures on display in the store.
A majority of Gooch’s books cost $1, but prices can vary based on condition and rarity. Right now he has a book with the first appearance of Cable, which he values at about $400. A “high-dollar” Magic: The Gathering trading card Nerd It Up has in stock right now is worth $40.
Though he said there may not be a massive market for comic books in Gerald, Gooch said the store also would serve as a warehouse-on-display for his online sales, the revenue from which — $800 to $1,000 a month — was used to purchase the building. Gooch did not give a purchase price, but said he and Heather have done all the work to renovate the building, spending $6,000 to $7,000 to transform the former Panda Take-Out to Nerd It Up.
Gooch said his future plans include hosting game nights, where people can gather to play Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, for example.
“I’m basically a mini comic book convention,” Gooch joked.
Gooch said when he was in high school, he played sports because it was expected of him. Six-feet six-inches tall, he was an all-conference lineman for Owensville, but always repressed his enjoyment of comic books for fear of being made fun of. With Nerd It Up, he encourages kids to come in and stay for as long as they want. The store’s regular hours are 3:30-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
“I want people to feel comfortable,” Gooch said. “I want people to come in and have fun. You know, if they buy something, great. I like that, but it’s not my main goal.”