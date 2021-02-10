A GoFundMe to benefit a woman who officials say was attacked and robbed Saturday had raised about $1,500 at press time. The goal is $10,000.
The fundraiser is called “Medication & Somewhere to Live for Annette.” The fund is to benefit Annette Door, a woman who was staying at the American Inn as part of a warming center program funded through the Franklin County Community Resource Board. The board pays the hotel $35 per person per night to house Franklin County residents without homes at the hotel during the winter months.
According to two of Door’s children, Brittany Klemm and Jesse Baker, Door was attacked by her roommate and her roommate’s friend. The fund description said “one held Annette down while the other stomped on her face and chest before stealing her phone, her purse (with all of her medication in it) and her truck.”
Klemm, who said Door has a broken nose, an orbital fracture and a chest contusion, first learned of the attack after turning her phone on to find two voicemails.
“(They said) my mom had been assaulted and was at Mercy Hospital Washington,” Klemm said. “It’s beyond shocking and heartbreaking.”
Baker said their reaction was “complete shock, then anger and grief.”
“I don’t know what kind of person does that to anyone, let alone a 56-year-old disabled woman,” Baker told The Missourian in an email.
Baker said Door is tired and in pain. Her children pooled money to pay for a hotel through Wednesday, but they are not yet sure where she will be able to stay after that.
“Her one eye is swollen so much she can’t open it, and there was blood pooling behind one of her eyes because of her blood thinners for her heart condition,” Baker said.
Klemm also stressed that her family does not blame the hotel or the resource board for what happened but that this incident is further evidence that the homeless program needs more funding.
“It’s sad they can only afford so many rooms and require double rooms to maximize their resources,” Klemm said.
The Franklin County Resource Board has previously said it needs $25,000 to fund the program through this winter, which is serving an increased need compared to last year. At press time, a GoFundMe for that program had raised about $4,000. It’s available at gofundme.com/f/franklincounty-mo-winter-homeless-fund.
On nights that the program wasn’t running or didn’t have room, Door stayed in her truck with a broken window, she previously told The Missourian. According to the family, the suspects fled in the truck, and the family is not hopeful it will be recovered. One of the goals of the fundraiser is to purchase an RV or camper for Door to stay in long term. Klemm said the support from the community for her mom and the GoFundMe, which is online at gofundme.com/f/medication-somewhere-to-live-for-annette, has been amazing.
“She’s the type of person who will literally give you the shirt off her back if you need it,” Klemm said. “She is always trying to help others when they need it, even if they don’t deserve it.”