Glenn to cover education, business as Skipworth expands paper's coverage of city governments
The Missourian has hired two new reporters as the newspaper continues to grow its coverage of Franklin County, southern Warren and St. Charles counties.
"We are proud to welcome Reid Glenn and Will Skipworth to the Washington community," said Ethan Colbert, Missourian Editor. "I think they both are going to fit in beautifully with our professionals who love what they do and love the communities they cover.”
Glenn will be working alongside fellow reporter Elena K. Cruz covering business and public, parochial and post-secondary education.
Skipworth will primarily be covering Pacific, New Haven, St. Clair and Washington city governments. Colbert will continue to cover Washington city government.
Glenn is from Bowling Green, where he played baseball, basketball and cross country. Glenn was active in Boy Scouts of America, earning the Eagle Scout award. He graduated in May from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he studied journalism and political science. While at MU, Glenn participated in running club, Phi Delta Theta fraternity and studied abroad in Costa Rica.
Through college, Glenn worked at the Columbia Missourian and freelanced for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Vox Magazine and Nieman Storyboard.
At the Columbia Missourian, Glenn reported on high school softball and MU baseball and in other positions including assistant sports editor, graphic designer and social media manager.
Skipworth graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in May, where he studied investigative journalism with minors in Spanish and creative writing. As a reporter, Skipworth says he is interested in taking complex government topics and explaining them in a clear and understandable way so that the average citizen, who might not have the time or knowledge to follow along, can stay up to date.
At the Columbia Missourian, he worked as an assistant city editor helping oversee the paper’s education coverage. Previously, he was a staff reporter covering local government.
In addition to his work at the Columbia Missourian, Skipworth worked as a fact-checking reporter for the Missouri bureau of PolitiFact, a Pulitzer prize-winning fact-checking enterprise.
Although he has lived in Missouri since 2017, Skipworth is a Texas native. He can be reached by email at skipworthw@emissourian.com or by phone at 636-390-3008. He encourages readers to reach out if they have news tips, questions about an article or feedback. You can also follow him on Twitter at @WillSkipworth.
Readers can reach Glenn at glennr@emissourian.com or reach him at 636-390-3023.