A Sullivan man was sentenced Sept 8. to 29 years in prison and received fines totaling $20,000 for child sex crimes and possession of child pornography.
A Franklin County jury convicted James N. Gilmore, 46, on July 7 of one count of second degree statutory rape, one count of second degree statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child video pornography. The jury recommended the maximum possible sentences of seven years each for rape and sodomy and 15 years for child pornography, and that Gilmore be fined.
At the sentencing hearing, Franklin County Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann, who presided over the trial, ruled that Gilmore will serve his sentences consecutively. Hellmann also imposed the maximum fines allowable by law for Class D felonies: $10,000 each.
“We believe that the sentence recommended by the Franklin County Jury and imposed by Judge Hellmann are appropriate given the crimes this Defendant committed, the harm he caused to the victim, and his refusal to accept any sort responsibility for his actions,” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker told The Missourian in an email.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Gilmore was arrested in 2019 after a third-party, non-relative reported to Sullivan police that a minor who was living with Gilmore and Angela D. Manning, 59, no longer felt safe in the home.
The victim told police that Gilmore began raping them in January 2018 and continued through June of that year. Manning claimed that she confronted Gilmore about the sexual assaults, and on one occasion Gilmore made her choose between becoming a victim of sexual assault herself or allowing him to continue raping the victim. Manning told police she chose to allow the assaults to continue.
Manning told investigators she also had observed Gilmore watching child pornography on an electronic device.
Manning was charged with first-degree child endangerment, another Class D felony. Her case is ongoing. On June 8, the court granted a motion for a mental health exam.
