A Sullivan man was sentenced Sept 8. to 29 years in prison and received fines totaling $20,000 for child sex crimes and possession of child pornography.

A Franklin County jury convicted James N. Gilmore, 46, on July 7 of one count of second degree statutory rape, one count of second degree statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child video pornography. The jury recommended the maximum possible sentences of seven years each for rape and sodomy and 15 years for child pornography, and that Gilmore be fined.

