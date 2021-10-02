For the family of Maddison Cook, routine trips can present a challenge.
Cook deals with severe cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other conditions. Transferring Cook, 17, of Union, from the power wheelchair she uses to the front seat of the family’s SUV is a long process that requires her to be disconnected from her feeding pump and puts her at a safety risk, said her mother, Kristen Cook.
“We had to be very thoughtful about where we took her,” Kristen Cook said. “The risks outweighed the benefits.”
But that all changed Tuesday, when Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis presented the Cooks with the keys to an adaptive van, which would normally cost at least $60,000. Maddison Cook’s family was one of two in the St. Louis area selected to receive a van out of more than 35 applicants.
The van features an automated retractable ramp that allows Maddison to ride in the back while in her wheelchair, which stays secure as the van drives. The new van will allow the family to take her places previously considered off limits.
“We’re super excited to help these two families,” Variety Executive Director Brian Roy said. “We just know there are a lot more deserving families.”
Such vans are often only a dream for families of children with disabilities, Roy said. They often already pay between $20,000 and $30,000 more per year to meet a child’s basic needs than the average family.
“It’s kind of like buying a new car every year just to get through life,” Roy said after showing the Cooks the new van, complete with a giant red bow on the front, in the parking lot at Variety’s St. Louis office. “Adding a $60,000 van on top of that just isn’t feasible.”
Variety provides children who have physical and developmental disabilities with medical equipment, including power wheelchairs, and therapy. Its camp and performing arts programs are intended to assist with independence and socialization through recreation and artistic expression, according to a news release.
“It’s enhancing possibilities for these kids, making their lives better and better integrating them into broader society,” said Variety board Chair Larry Otto. “It eliminates the exclusion they often feel.”
The Cooks were stunned to hear they were selected to receive the adaptive van, said Kristen Cook. Along with the needed tasks, the family now plans to do things with Maddison they couldn’t previously do, like the Halloween Drive-Thru at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis.
Assisting Maddison is a 24/7 job for Kristen Cook and Jonathan Ely, her fiance and Maddison’s caregiver. So the new van was welcome news.
“You almost couldn’t believe it at first,” she said. “This is equivalent to winning the lottery, this is so life-changing for us — probably even more so than winning the lottery.”