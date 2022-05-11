When Deb Giffin sees 206 W. Fourth St. from her second-floor office in the former Nieburg-Vitt funeral home in downtown Washington, she sees nothing but potential for the property.
“I really see it is as a blank canvas, and I am so excited to get started on this project. It has been over a year in the making, and I am ready,” said Giffin, who opened the Nest Cafe in the former funeral home in 2020. She also has worked in real estate and property development for more than three decades.
“I’ve wanted this building ever since I started working on this property,” Giffin said. She purchased the Fourth Street property in 2021.
According to Giffin, within the coming weeks the existing structure at 206 W. Fourth St. will be demolished. In its place, she said, a three-story, 12,000-square foot building with a stone and brick exterior will be built. The building will include retail incubator spaces on the main level, which will be accessible from Fourth Street. Plans for a licensed commercial, commissary kitchen, a cocktail and cigar bar that will also have a private patio area will be accessible.
Giffin said she does not have any confirmed tenants for the retail spaces.
“Right now is a great time for people who are interested to reach out to us,” Giffin said. She directed calls be made to 636-239-2700. The commercial kitchen area will be available for rent, Giffin said.
“I really see it as a space that can be enjoyed by a variety of people, from people who want to have a ladies’ night out experience to people who simply want to get together with their friends and cook,” Giffin said.
The building will feature an event space that Giffin said would hold up to 150 people.
“We want this — the combination of the Nest Cafe, the boutique, and this property — to be seen as a destination for people, a place to come shop, to eat, to drink and to just have fun,” said Giffin, who also serves on the Downtown Washington Inc. Board of Directors.
The third floor of the building will feature four short-term rentals, commonly known as Airbnbs. The short-term rentals will be styled as studio apartments.
“I think having the space for overnight stays goes really well with making this corner of Elm Street a destination,” Giffin said.
In total, the redevelopment of the Fourth Street property is expected to cost more than $1 million.
“We love being a part of the Elm Street corridor and are really excited about what this project means for the entire downtown,” Giffin said.
Tyler King, executive director for Downtown Washington Inc., agreed.
“I’m a fan of any new development that happens in downtown,” King said. “Her adding more lodging, more retail spaces is very exciting. And knowing her and what she did with the Swallow’s Nest and Nest Cafe, I know it is going to be just as beautiful.”