Jennifer Giesike has been elected second vice chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), a nonprofit trade association that represents agricultural fairs, exhibitions, state fairs, county fairs and other events around the globe.
Giesike, who is president and CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and manager of the Washington Town & Country Fair, has been involved in IAFE activities since starting as the fair coordinator in 2000.
IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico said she is happy to have Giesike step into the position.
“She is the first chair in many years that comes from the background of a smaller fair – yet fairs similar to the Washington Town & Country Fair represent 45 percent of our total membership,” Calico said. “I look forward to the perspective she will add to our discussions, and the positive attitude she brings.”
The Washington Town & Country Fair has been a member of the association since 1996.
“I know that our fair has benefitted greatly from its membership. Board and staff members have gained and developed specific tools and ideas from attending IAFE events, and our fair is better as a result of that,” Giesike said.
Giesike received her Certified Fair Executive certification in April 2008 and graduated in the first class of the Institute of Fair Management in December 2009. She has served as the Zone 5 director, co-chair of the Young Professionals Initiative, chair of the 2019 IAFE annual convention program committee, CFE committee, the membership committee, and the county fair Committee, and was awarded the first IAFE YP Rising Star Award in December 2009.
“The IAFE has been key to my development as a professional in this industry, so to have the opportunity to help guide the organization for the next five years is a distinct honor,” Giesike said. With this post, Giesike will begin preparing to serve as chairman of the IAFE in 2023. Following her time as chairman, she will serve an additional two years as a general board member.
The IAFE board consists of 18 elected members and the president and CEO selected by the board as an ex-officio director.
Fair Chairman Jon Ballmann praised Giesike’s election. “To be chosen out of everyone in the organization – that’s a big deal.”