A rural Franklin County woman admitted in court last week that she purposely brought drugs into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. 

Ashley Ambrecht, 38, of Gerald, in January 2022, came to the jail to serve her sentence in a driving while intoxicated case. After spending the night at the jail, Ambrecht went to shower. As she showered, jail personnel noticed she had leftover food from breakfast in a cup in her cell. When they went to retrieve the cup, the staff member found two hardboiled eggs and a plastic baggy in the bottom of the cup. 