A rural Franklin County woman admitted in court last week that she purposely brought drugs into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
Ashley Ambrecht, 38, of Gerald, in January 2022, came to the jail to serve her sentence in a driving while intoxicated case. After spending the night at the jail, Ambrecht went to shower. As she showered, jail personnel noticed she had leftover food from breakfast in a cup in her cell. When they went to retrieve the cup, the staff member found two hardboiled eggs and a plastic baggy in the bottom of the cup.
The bag contained five pills.
Four of those pills were identified as oxycodone hydrocloride, which is a painkiller that is prescribed for chronic pain. It is classified as a controlled substance by the federal government. The fifth pill, which was identified as cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, is a muscle relaxer. This pill, which is only available through prescription, is not considered a controlled substance.
In an interview with investigators, Ambrecht said she had previously brought the pills to the jail and that she had left with the same pills to “help sell for another inmate” at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
In court on Monday, Ambrecht pleaded guilty and was sentenced on one count of delivery of a controlled substance to a county jail, a Class D felony. After pleading guilty, 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann sentenced her to seven years in the department of corrections on condition that she serve 120 days of shock incarceration.