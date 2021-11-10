A Gerald woman with a history of mental health issues has been charged with kidnapping her granddaughter.
Wendy R. Pyatt, 44, faces a second-degree kidnapping charge and one charge of resisting arrest, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Gerald Police Department.
Pyatt had allegedly taken her daughter Jessica Drennen’s 3-year-old daughter and refused to return her, according to a sworn statement from Gerald Police Officer James Birmingham. Pyatt reportedly held the child out of fear that Pyatt’s ex-boyfriend, who Pyatt said was a serial killer, would kidnap the child and that another woman was sexually assaulting the child.
Drennen told officers that Pyatt had blocked one door with a metal pipe and nailed another door shut, according to the statement. Drennen also reportedly warned officers that Pyatt keeps golf clubs in her home and often swings the clubs at people whom she does not know if they come into her home.
When an officer arrived Sunday at the trailer Pyatt was living in, it allegedly had items stacked waist-high all around the living area with only a small path to navigate the rooms, and there was no running water. Birmingham described the condition of the trailer as “deplorable” in his statement. Birmingham allegedly found Pyatt and the child barricaded in a back room. When officers came in, Pyatt held the child as if to use her as a “shield” but then dropped her on the floor, according to the statement.
Birmingham said in the statement that he found a steak knife in the room in reach of the child and that Pyatt refused to comply with his commands as he arrested her.
Pyatt has been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, more commonly known as multiple personality disorder, and bipolar disorder and has had issues with hallucinations, according to the statement. She reportedly uses methamphetamine.
She is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records. A hearing has not yet been set in the case.