A Gerald woman is facing criminal charges after officials said they found five pills that she had attempted to bring into the Franklin County Jail.
Ashley Ambrecht, 37, has been charged with one count of delivering a controlled substance at a county jail, which is a Class D felony. According to court records, Ambrecht came to the jail on Jan. 15 to be booked as part of an ongoing weekend sentencing for an unrelated case.
During that process, a female deputy was preparing to search Ambrecht and her assigned bedding, plate and cup when the deputy found the pills in the bottom of Ambrecht’s cup.
The drugs included one 5 mg pill of muscle relaxer Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride, and four 30 mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride pain pills, which are classified as a controlled substance and only available by prescription.
When questioned, deputies said Ambrecht admitted to bringing the pills and had previously taken them from another inmate, who wanted Ambrecht’s assistance in selling the pills. The other inmate is not named.
Ambrecht, who is serving 13 of 30 weekends for chronic driving while intoxicated, has a history of not abiding by the rules of weekend sentencing.
Initially held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, Ambrecht was allowed to post bond on Jan. 21 on the conditions that she obey all laws, refrain from alcohol or drug usage, gain and maintain employment, make weekly calls to court officials and remain compliant with all treatment court conditions.
Deputies told court officials that if Ambrecht was released she is a “risk to not come back in or to bring in more dangerous substances.”