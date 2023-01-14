A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
“This incident is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to promote public safety within Franklin County,” Pelton said.
Franklin County Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann ordered Pinson held on a cash only bond of $250,000 Thursday. A warrant was issued for Pinson’s arrest on July 14, 2022, a day after a grand jury indicted him.
Pinson has been charged with a class B felony of second degree molestation of a child under 12 years old. According to the indictment, Pinson touched a victim’s breast between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 16, 2017. If convicted, Pinson could face between five and 15 years in prison on that charge.
Pinson also faces a class C felony of third degree molestation of a child under 14. Between Dec. 2020 and December 2021, he is accused of touching a victim’s genitals through their clothes, according to the indictment. The punishment for a class C felony is between three and 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Pinson has also been charged with two class E felonies for alleged first-degree harassment.
The first incident occurred around Dec. 17, 2020, when Pinson allegedly held a victim over the edge of a balcony, causing the victim to suffer emotional distress, according to the indictment.
In the other charge, Pinson is accused of “flicking” a victim’s breast and pulling down their pants between Dec. 17, 2020, and Dec. 16, 2021.
Class E felonies carry punishments of one to four years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, or a special term of up to a year in the county jail.