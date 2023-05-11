A Gerald man suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed in a rural part of Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly after 3 p.m. on May 10, John D. Hurley, 39, of Gerald, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson 1200 motorcycle eastbound on Shotwell Road.
As he traveled eastward, Hurley began traveling too fast for road conditions and he lost control of his motorcycle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to a stop in a ditch.
Hurley, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment.