A Gerald man who stole a car and then led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 44 in November 2019 was sentenced last month to serve five years of supervised probation in lieu of serving a prison sentence, according to electronic court records.
Brian M. Thrasher, 33, was given his sentence during an April 11 court proceeding. Thrasher, who previously pleaded not guilty, changed his plea that same day. Per the terms of his probation, Thrasher was to serve 15 days in the Franklin County jail for shock incarceration.
He also must complete 50 hours of community service, submit to substance abuse evaluations and treatment, and allow law enforcement officers to search his personal property without probable cause. He also must not possess or consume alcohol.
According to court records, in November 2019 officers with the Gerald police department learned that a blue-colored Chevrolet minivan had been stolen. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was parked on the side of the road near Gerald observed the reported stolen vehicle drive past him.
The driver of the vehicle — later identified as Thrasher — led that deputy and “multiple other law enforcement officers in a high speed pursuit” through Union and onto I-44. While on I-44, the deputy reported that the driver of the stolen vehicle showed “no concern for the safety of the general public” and traveled at a high rate of speed. Ultimately, the vehicle was disabled after officers deployed a tire spike strip.