A 21-year-old Gerald man is facing rape and sodomy charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in the morning hours of Sept. 14.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has charged Noah A. Cook with one count of second-degree rape, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree sodomy, also a Class D felony. Due the nature of the allegations, the victim’s name is not being released by police.
In the probable cause statement, a Gerald police officer said he was contacted by the victim’s mother around 4:30 p.m. The victim had reportedly told her father that she had been raped while she was asleep in a home in the 600 block of South Main Street in Gerald, in the home where Cook also resides.
Cook, who was taken into custody, was initially held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. His bond was later reduced to a $20,000 surety bond.
He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and to not come within 10 miles of Gerald.
A hearing has been set in this case for Wednesday, Oct. 6.