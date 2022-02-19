A rural Franklin County man hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is now facing criminal charges after investigators say he shot his wife multiple times at the couple’s home outside of Gerald on Feb. 9.
Randall Kagy, 65, has been charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, a Class A felony, and one count of armed criminal action, an unclassified felony. His bond has been set at $500,000.
Kagy, according to officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, remains in the custody of deputies at a St. Louis area hospital.
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from an unidentified woman shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 9. The woman said she had been shot twice by her husband and that he had turned the gun on himself.
Once the emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they decided to airlift the man and the woman to a St. Louis area hospital.
The woman, who is not being identified by officials, survived her wounds and has been cooperative with investigators.