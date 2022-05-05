Harold Freiberger, 92, was born in a washroom at the farm his grandparents had started nearly 30 years before in 1901 and “drove horses until I was about 14 years old, when we got our first tractor” — just two years after the 87-acre farm got electricity.
A farmer his whole life, Freiberger milked cows before going to school in Union, and even rode the family’s “big, white-faced bull all the way home” while getting the cattle. “He was very gentle,” Freiberger recalled.
After he retired in 1994, Harold and his brother, who had retired a year earlier, continued to grow hay on 50 acres of land and raised cattle for the next 12 years “as something to do.”
“I threw hay bales at 80 years old on the back of the wagon,” Freiberger said.
The Freiberger farm was one of 17 county farms recognized April 25 with the Century Farm designation at the Franklin County MU Extension Council annual meeting in Union. Since 1976, 165 farms in Franklin County have received the Century Farm designation, according to MU Extension officials.
Typically six or seven family farms are honored each year, but the annual meeting had been delayed two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s part of our heritage,” said Extension Council President Sue Koch, who, along with her husband, received a Century Farm designation in 2010. “It’s such an accomplishment in families to keep a farm in the family so long, and it’s so great to be able to come together again and celebrate.”
Adam Hecht, extension council member and keynote speaker, echoed Koch’s sentiments, saying the recognition of century farms is “pretty special for our area in today’s time,” considering the cost of farming from fuel and fertilizer to tractors, vehicles and equipment.
Five honorees, the Roehrs Family Farm, founded in 1873 by Adolph Rethmeyer and currently owned by Kevin Roehrs, Sharon Roehrs Strubberg and Lisa Roehrs Longsdon; the Kevin and Deborah Overschmidt Family Farm, founded in 1891 by George and Katherine Overschmidt and currently owned by Kevin and Deborah Overschmidt; the Wieda Family Farm, founded in 1891 by Norman McCrary and currently owned by George Sr. and Joan Wieda; the Freiberger Family Farm, founded in 1901 by Peter Freiberger and currently owned by Darrell C. Freiberger, Roy Freiberger and Brenda Freiberger; and the Vogt Family Farm, founded in 1919 by Henry F. Vogt and currently owned by Nancy S. Schmidt, Elmer D. Vogt, Robert H. Vogt, Carol A. Crane and Jeffrey D. Vogt; were from the class of 2019.
Three farms, the Mother to Daughter Farm, founded in 1896 by Claus “Herman” and Caroline (Haase) Sievers and currently owned by Michael and Virginia D. Wallach, Jason and Susan Rice and David Wallach; the Brune Farm, founded in 1918 by Edward Brune and currently owned by David and Debra Brune; and the Unerstall Family Farm, founded in 1920 by Louis H. and Anna M. Unerstall and currently owned by Aloys E. and Sylvia E. Unerstall; were the 2020 honorees.
Nine farms, the Birke Farms, founded in 1857 by Anton Birke and currently owned by Leroy Birke and Michael Birke; the Charles and Patricia Conley Farm, founded in 1859 by David and Hanora Conley and currently owned by Thomas Conley, Kathleen Conley Tamme, Elaine Conley and Steven Conley; the Eugene and Irma Glaser Farm, founded in 1876 by Wilhelm Schlake and currently owned by Mary and Peter Thomas, Jason R. Crowe and Matthew D. Crow; the Monje-Bolte Knobview Farm, founded in 1884 by Paul Monje and currently owned by Kenneth A. Bolte and the late Sharon R. Bolte; the Haynes/Viehland Farm, founded in 1893 by Henry and Anna Sauerhagen and currently owned by Kevin and Gail Haynes; the Viehland Valley View Farm, founded in 1893 by Henry and Anna Sauerhagen and currently owned by Deborah Viehland Meyer and Carla Viehland Golden; the Colter Family Farm, founded in 1905 by William Colter and currently owned by Ronald Colter, Benjamin Colter and Jessica Toelke; the Chris and Jim Redhage Circle R Farms, founded in 1920 by Mathias and Anna Herberholtz and currently owned by Christine and James Redhage; and The Grus Farm, founded in 1921 by William and Cecilia Grus and currently owned by Greg Kimberlin and Joyce Grus Kimberlin; were the class of 2021.
Jenny Wallach, who is the fourth of six generations to live on the Mother to Daughter farm said as a child she would go with her grandfather to the chicken house at a time when “they shipped 30 dozen eggs a day” and even napped in the hay trough while her grandparents milked cows.
“When we were living there with them, they would take me along to the barn to milk and they would put me in the hay trough ... because nobody was in the house to take care of me,” she said.
Wallach’s great-grandparents, Claus “Herman” and Caroline (Haase) Sievers, moved to the farm in 1895. However, because the previous owners had moved to northeast Arkansas, it took nearly a year for the paperwork to be signed and the farm to officially pass into the Sievers’ hands.
Dubbed the Mother to Daughter Farm, the 135 acres has been carried through the family’s female lineage for the past 126 years.
“It was really neat, though, just going from mother to daughter the whole time,” Wallach said.
Today, Wallach’s daughter lives on the farm and her granddaughters are making plans to keep the land in the family.
“The granddaughters are always saying they’re going to all farm together,” Wallach said. “Hopefully they do, you know?”
Those interested in applying to be a Century Farm can do so online at extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms/cf-apply. Applications for this year are open through June 1 and require a $140 fee.
According to the website, a Century Farm is a farm that has been owned for at least 100 consecutive years as of the end of the year. Ownership can be passed from the original buyer through children, siblings and nieces and nephews, including through marriage and adoption. The present farm also must be no less than 40 acres of the original plat and must contribute to the overall farm income financially.
Approved farms receive a certificate, booklet and one two-sided, two-by-two foot sign, according to the website.