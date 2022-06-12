Starting in August, Gateway Fiber will begin phase one of its construction and expansion in Franklin County.
“Now that we have made this decision, we will get going pretty quickly,” said Chris Surde, Gateway Fiber president. A formal announcement from the company will be released later this week.
Officials with the Wright City-based internet service provider say expansion is focused on Washington, where the installation of fiber-optic cables and other required infrastructure is expected to focus on the areas south of Highway 100 and east of Highway 47.
Surde declined to release how much the expansion is costing the company, but said it’s a multi-million dollar investment.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said the company is acting independently of the city.
“In the past, we had looked at using (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to expand broadband as a utility,” Lamb said. “But the more we looked at it, we decided to just rely on the market to go ahead and take care of itself.
“It is just difficult for us to go ahead and get a return on our investment that fast without having some risk exposure out there,” he said. “Luckily, we’ve got people wanting to come into the community and give our customers some choices.”
According to Surde and Gateway Fiber’s Chief Marketing Officer John Meyer, the company will offer residential and commercial internet services on a tiered pricing structure based on internet speeds. In addition to providing internet service in Washington, Gateway Fiber already has a footprint in Wentzville, Troy, Moscow Mills, Hawk Point, Warrenton, Wright City and Winfield. The company’s expansion into Dardenne Prairie, Lake St. Louis and O’Fallon remain in progress.