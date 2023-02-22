Gateway Fiber, a Wright City based fiber optic internet provider, is making headway in Washington in a bid to extend its footprint to Franklin County.
“We now have 25 customers in the southeast part of town,” John Meyer, Gateway chief marketing and sales officer, said Monday. “Our construction crews are working quickly now that the weather is more favorable. We have over 300 pending orders across the city that we will be installing as construction completes.”
Founded in 2019, Gateway currently provides fiber internet in parts of Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles counties. The new Washington network is Gateway’s introduction to Franklin County. After it completes its initial network build-out in Washington, the company plans to install a fiber network in Union.
Gateway announced it was coming to Washington in May of 2022 and held a groundbreaking ceremony in October. Shortly after that, construction crews started building the mainline fiber network in a residential area south of Highway 100 and east of Highway 47, company officials said in a statement.
Plans are underway to expand beyond the initial service area over the next year. Residents will be notified of the construction process through door hangers and yard stakes in each neighborhood, according to a press release.
David Workman, Gateway communications manager, said Fiber optic internet is the fastest way to surf, zoom and game with symmetrical speeds up to 1,000 megabits per second.
“Fiber internet is ultra-reliable, weather resistant, not susceptible to electronic interference, and ready to handle increased bandwidth that will inevitably come with more users and devices accessing the internet at once,” Workman explained.
“We are very excited to have Gateway’s high-speed internet service available to our residents. There hasn’t been any issues with the rollout,” Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said Tuesday. With the increase in working from home and the demands that modern life puts on the internet, it’s great to see another high-speed provider coming to Washington.”
“Washington will soon be part of the fastest internet network in eastern Missouri,” Gateway CEO Heath Sellenriek said in a statement. “Gateway is grateful for Mayor Hagedorn’s leadership and desire to bring modern broadband infrastructure to the residents and businesses of Washington. We look forward to working with the city as our network expands across the community.”
“We are thrilled to have Gateway Fiber enter our market as another internet provider,” said Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for Washington. “They will be the first to offer residential fiber and bring fast and reliable internet to our residents.”
In January, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Gateway was one of 60 entities to receive a total of $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program designed to expand and improve internet access statewide. According to the governor’s office, Gateway received a grant of $25,431,385. Projects receiving funds are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access, according to a statement from the state.
Workman said Washington residents can visit GatewayFiber.com to learn more and sign up for services. The first 500 customers to sign up will receive three months free, he noted. For more information about Gateway’s construction process, visit the dedicated construction page on the company’s website.