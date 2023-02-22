Gateway Fiber van

A Gateway Fiber van sits in a residential area as the internet provider expands into Washington. Currently, the company has 25 customers in the southeast portion of Washington and 300 pending orders across the city. 

 Contributed Photo.

Gateway Fiber, a Wright City based fiber optic internet provider, is making headway in Washington in a bid to extend its footprint to Franklin County. 

“We now have 25 customers in the southeast part of town,” John Meyer, Gateway chief marketing and sales officer, said Monday. “Our construction crews are working quickly now that the weather is more favorable. We have over 300 pending orders across the city that we will be installing as construction completes.” 