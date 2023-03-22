ZX Gas Station near Bluff Road in Washington
The ZX gas station located at 6791 Highway 100, currently owned by the Arnold O. Kandlbinder Trust and Theola Kandlbinder, is being purchased by Wortman-Fortner, LLC. The station was built by the family in 1988.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A gas station on the west side of Washington will soon be under new ownership. 

James Fortner, a partner with Wortman-Fortner, LLC., said his company is purchasing the ZX gas station, 6791 Highway 100, which is currently owned by the Arnold O. Kandlbinder Trust and Theola Kandlbinder. The Kandlbinder’s son, Randy, said the family built the gas station in 1988. 