A gas station on the west side of Washington will soon be under new ownership.
James Fortner, a partner with Wortman-Fortner, LLC., said his company is purchasing the ZX gas station, 6791 Highway 100, which is currently owned by the Arnold O. Kandlbinder Trust and Theola Kandlbinder. The Kandlbinder’s son, Randy, said the family built the gas station in 1988.
“I think I first approached Randy about three years ago (about selling the gas station). I guess this year I was able to offer him a deal he couldn’t turn down,” said Fortner, a Gerald native.
“I live in New Haven, so I am driving past this station all of the time,” said Fortner, who declined to disclose the terms of the deal that is expected to close in mid-April.
Wortman-Fortner, LLC., owns the Jack Flash gas station in Jefferson City and the Quikorner in Gerald. The Gerald location is being converted into a Jack Flash location, which makes the Washington location the third Jack Flash location in Missouri. Fortner’s partners own several Jack Flash locations in central and southern Illinois.
Once the deal is finalized, Fortner said the company plans to hire between 16 to 18 employees. These positions will be a mix of full-time and part-time.
The company also plans to reconfigure the locations of the gas pumps and canopy at the gas station so it can add nine parking spaces in front of the store.
“This will help with traffic flow,” Fortner said.
Eventually, Fortner said the company has plans to renovate and expand the store’s physical footprint. The Jack Flash location in Washington will eventually begin offering hot food service, Fortner said.
“We typically build high-end stores that don’t feel like a typical gas station with a focus on customer experience,” Fortner said.
In addition to announcing the purchase, Fortner also appeared before the Washington Planning & Zoning Commission last week to discuss subdividing a portion of the property. Fortner said he is negotiating to purchase the car wash adjacent to the gas station.
“We will soon be under contract for the purchase of the car wash,” said Fortner, who would also like to subdivide the 1.79-acre property, which is zoned for industrial development, to sell to an undisclosed buyer.
The zoning commission recommended the city council approve subdividing the property on the condition that the second lot be given a 26-foot-wide easement from WW Industrial Park Drive.
The council agreed to the subdivision on Monday.