“Hell’s Kitchen” season 20 winner Trenton Garvey already has made his mark as the only person from Union in the “Notable People” section on the city’s Wikipedia page.
The chef, who earned a job in Las Vegas and $250,000 with the victory, could soon have his name seen by everyone entering town.
“Before the meeting, we were talking about putting some signs out on our ‘city limit’ signs — ‘Home of Trent Garvey,’ ” Mayor Bob Schmuke said in presenting Garvey with a proclamation at the Oct. 11 Board of Aldermen meeting.
The mayor’s statement drew laughter from those in attendance, but Schmuke confirmed Monday that he is seriously looking at the possibility of putting up the signs. He added it has to go through the approval process with city committees, which could take a couple months.
Schmuke’s other statements before and during the proclamation showed why he feels Garvey is worthy of recognition.
“The city of Union is very proud of Trent coming from the city,” Schmuke said before posing with Garvey and his family for photos. “Winning a national competition like that is not an easy task.”
Schmuke also pointed out that Garvey’s grandfather, John L. Garvey, was mayor of Union from 1969 to 1973.
Mayor Garvey, who died at 78 in 2018, was believed to be Union’s youngest mayor when he took over at age 30, according to Missourian archives. He also worked in the food industry, owning Johnnie’s Dairy Kreme on Washington Avenue and the Totem Pole, a drive-in on Highway 50.
Trenton Garvey’s father, Mike Garvey, is a member of Union’s planning and zoning commission.
The city’s proclamation also credited the culinary program at East Central College with helping Trenton Garvey in his career, who went on to become executive chef at the Blue Duck in Maplewood before his next adventure at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas.
Some elected officials peppered Garvey and fiancee Macee Jarvis, whom Garvey proposed to on the season finale, with questions.
Although the season aired in 16 episodes, Garvey said the show spent four weeks in “nonstop” filming. He then kept it a secret for two years and four months.
Alderman Karen Erwin asked Jarvis how he kept the 2019 engagement a secret so long.
“I couldn’t, so we just didn’t tell anyone the full story,” Jarvis replied, drawing more laughter.
Instead, the couple said Garvey proposed at a winery.
“Nobody questioned it,” Garvey said.
UPDATE: Garvey sent the following in an email early Saturday about possibly being honored on Union's "city limit" signs, adding that he has been "super busy" with his move to Las Vegas and settling in:
"Putting up a sign would be amazing. Hopefully, it’d be inspiring to kids growing up in Union that they could do more. I’m super grateful to have lived in a town that my family has such a deep-rooted history in and be recognized for my craft as well. To me, it just seems as simple as cooking food, but, to many, it has been so much more. That what has made this journey so incredible."