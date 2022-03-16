Shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, the Washington Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage on Pottery Road in Washington that left one person injured.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said the flash fire began while gas was being transferred from a vehicle inside the garage.
According to Frankenberg, one resident inside the garage was transferred from the scene by Washington EMS to Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur to be treated for burns.
The garage, three vehicles inside and one vehicle outside were “all a complete loss,” according to Frankenberg, while some damage occurred to siding on an adjacent carport.
Frankenberg said firefighters were at the scene for about three hours. Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control.