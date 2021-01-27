Fuse's Candidacy Increases Number Of Candidates To Five in Washington's Ward 1 Race
With the passing of the Tuesday deadline for candidate filings, the lineup is set for the municipal elections April 6, 2021.
More than 30 candidates filed for 23 local offices, including mayors, city council, board of aldermen, city collectors and city marshals.
Below are the candidates who will appear on the municipal election ballot.
Washington
The eight members of the city’s governing body serve staggered two-year terms. The mayor and city attorney positions are up for re-election in April 2022.
In Washington, there are five candidates running for the seat being vacated by Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark. Elected in 2019, Obermark announced he would not be seeking re-election.
Justin C. Fuse filed on the final day of candidate filing. He joins Duane Reed, Tessie Steffens, Louis N. Swoboda and Dan Contarini, who are all vying for the seat.
In Washington, Ward 1 stretches north from Highway 100 and Burger Park to the city’s riverfront and east from Jefferson Street.
In Ward 2, Kari Klenke has filed to challenge incumbent Mark Wessels, who was first elected in 2019. This seat represents portions of the city east from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery to Franklin Avenue to the area south of Highway 100, including the Phoenix Center Park and Phoenix Shopping Center.
In Ward 3, incumbent Jeff Patke, who was first elected in 2013, was the sole person to file to represent the area west of Franklin Avenue toward West Fifth Street.
In Ward 4, Michael Johns is hoping to unseat incumbent Joe Holtmeier, who was first elected to serve on the council in 2011. The position represents the downtown Washington area, stretching westward from Jefferson Street to West Fifth Street and north from Busch Creek to the Missouri River.
Union
On the ballot in Union are four aldermanic positions, but only the city’s Ward 3 has a contested race as incumbent Dennis Soetebier is being challenged by Christian A. Dunn.
Incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Brian Pickard, Ward 2 Alderman Robert “Bob” Marquart and Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin all filed for re-election.
Also on the ballot in Union is the municipal judge position, which is currently held by A. David Arand, who is seeking another term and is uncontested.
Union voters will see a proposition on their April ballot to eliminate the city’s tax collector position. With the position’s responsibilities removed and Franklin County collecting city taxes, Union has been paying the city collector $1 a year since 2009 but can only eliminate the position with a vote of city residents.
Pacific
Voters in Pacific’s Second Ward will find they have only the contested election for the Pacific Board of Aldermen as Ryan Schaecher and Jerry Eversmeyer are hoping to succeed Carol Johnson, who is not running for re-election.
Other candidates for the aldermanic board are Gregg Rahn, incumbent Ward 1 alderman, and Andrew Nemeth, incumbent Ward 3 alderman.
St. Clair
There is a three-way race to be St. Clair’s top elected official, according to city officials.
The three candidates are Amanda Sikes, James “Jamie” Barns and Cozy Bailey. Incumbent mayor Ron Blum did not file for re-election.
The other candidates to file are Arthur Viehland, Ward 1 alderman candidate; Jamie Frossard, Ward 2 alderman candidate; Michael L. Wirt, city marshall and chief of police; and A. David Arand, municipal judge. They are all uncontested.
Sullivan
The race to be city collector is the only contested race in Sullivan, according to city officials.
Sarah Steinbach and Felicia “Lisa” Witt-Koepke are running for the position, currently held by Judy McPherson.
Other candidates who have filed are Dennis Watz, mayor; Dan Leslie, municipal judge; Tony Wessler, Ward 1 alderman; Kecia Philpot, Ward 2 alderman; and Bobby Maupin, Ward 3 alderman. All of these candidates except for Philpot are incumbents.
The election is scheduled for April 6, but could be rescheduled by the state depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipal elections last year were pushed back to June.
The voter registration deadline is March 10. Absentee voting will begin Feb. 23.