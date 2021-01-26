As owner and president of the Washington- and Union-based Oltmann Funeral Homes Inc., Keith Oltmann is used to facing death. He is not used to the way the pandemic presents it.
More than 100 people have died from confirmed COVID-19 causes in Franklin County. Over 400,000 people have died in the nation. Funeral home staffers like Oltmann are there to care for them, in addition to those who have died from other causes — and lately, Oltmann said, it has been hard to keep up.
‘We Don’t Have Days Off’
“The death rate is up,” Oltmann said. “Even if you were to take all the COVID deaths and not count them, the deaths are still up.
“I think that’s from people that have had COVID,” he continued. “They don’t test positive for COVID now, but COVID has damaged them in such a way it’s put them over the edge with their other health issues that caused the death.”
To keep pace, Oltmann’s staff are working overtime.
“It’s nine to 10 hours, five days a week for sure, and six to eight on Saturday,” he said. “Sunday might be three to four hours.”
In St. Clair at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, staff members are working an extra 10 to 20 hours each week, according to owner Nancy Russell, who also owns St. Clair Monument and Granite Works Inc. and Crestview Memorial Park Inc.
“We don’t have days off,” she said.
At Wolfe Family of Funeral Homes — which consists of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, and Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington — employees are working overtime too. The company responded to 190 calls in 2020, according to owner Erica Wolfe. That was 14 more calls than in 2019.
And at his funeral home, Oltmann estimates deaths are 20 percent higher than they were at the start of the pandemic.
Even after their shifts end, funeral home employees are on call 24/7, Oltmann explained. People die at all hours of the night. His staff must be able to collect them, and promptly.
Nearing Capacity
Much like doctors and medical staffers, funeral home employees are first responders.
Lately, funeral care has neared capacity, particularly for burial vault companies, Oltmann said. These are companies that seal caskets in protective coverings and lower them into the ground.
“They might send you an email on Tuesday saying they are maxed out, and that if you haven’t ordered your vault for Thursday, they can’t handle anymore,” he said.
He has been notified of this a couple of times in the past few months, but he had never seen emails like that before the pandemic. As he said, “Vault companies are just running out of manpower.”
Oltmann has not had to postpone or cancel any funerals due to scheduling issues with vault companies, but the quick-changing nature of the business makes this difficult.
“Tonight I have in my head what our plans would be for tomorrow, but come morning, we can easily have another death call or two,” he said.
Giving to the Grieving
From conversations with other funeral directors, Oltmann estimates that the death toll is similar across the state -— up 20 percent.
Don Otto Jr., executive director of the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, said no funeral home that he knows of in Missouri has had to cancel a service.
“Your plans might have had to change — the number of people attending or if you have a funeral at morning or night — but the system at least can handle it,” he said.
To accommodate the intense workload, Oltmann said he would like to hire one to two more people, but it is hard to find licensed help. According to Otto, “there is an acute shortage” of qualified funeral directors and embalmers across the nation.
Although the Wolfe Family of Funeral Homes employees are working overtime, it has not hired additional staff.
Throughout the pandemic, Oltmann said he feels most for the families. Funeral attendance has shrunk, so grieving family members cannot see how many people their loved one affected. Hugs are scarce as well.
“Now you just stand off, and you do the virtual hug or elbow bump at best,” he said.
Oltmann, Otto and Russell said they are thankful for the compassion the community has displayed even in grief.
“It’s a crisis, and it’s horrible, but it’s nice to see how people in the face of a crisis work together to make the best out of a bad situation,” Otto said. “Most of the people I meet find it not a problem scheduling things a little different.”