Two GoFundMe campaigns for Franklin County residents without permanent homes have increased by a few thousand dollars in donations in the past week.
The Franklin County Community Resource Board has been raising money to continue funding a warming shelter program, which temporarily houses men, woman and children during the winter months. The program was put together by the Franklin County Homeless Task Force, the city of Washington, the Washington Police Department, Mercy Hospital Washington and several area churches.
The resource board pays $35 per person per night to American Inn, and leader Annie Foncannon said the group needs $25,000 to keep providing this service through the winter months. As of Monday, Feb. 8, the fund had raised $1,600. Since then, the group has raised $6,040 in donations from 110 donors, including $5,775 from 85 donors through the GoFundMe.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/franklincounty-mo-winter-homeless-fund, or a check payable to the Franklin County Community Resource Board can be mailed to P.O. Box 126, Union, MO 63084. Donors are encouraged to put “Homeless Warming Shelter” in the memo line of the check.
A second GoFundMe will benefit Annette Door, a Franklin County woman who was staying at the shelter when she was attacked by a roommate, according to her family. She sustained a fractured orbital bone, blood pooling caused by blood-thinners she takes for a heart condition, a broken nose and a chest contusion. Door’s family hopes to use the money to pay her medical bills and buy an RV Camper for her to live in, as the truck she was sleeping in was stolen.
Door’s daughter, Brittany Klemm, said Door is in pain but is slowly healing, and the family is awaiting an appointment with a facial surgeon.
At press time, 105 people had donated to this fund, with several donating $100 each. The total raised is $3,618 of the $10,000 goal.
“Everyone has been so amazing and supportive, and we all appreciate it so much,” Klemm wrote in an update on the fundraising site. “Please continue to share so we can reach our immediate goal for the camper.”
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/medication-somewhere-to-live-for-annette or via Paypal to paypal.me/brittanyklemm.