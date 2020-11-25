A GoFundMe to benefit the family whose home burned in a fire Thursday, Nov. 19, had raised $1,810 at press time. The goal is $10,000.
The fundraiser is called “Helping Mark, Barb and Matt Trebacz Start Again.” Their home, located at 901 Stafford, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was known as the Henry and Elizabeth Ernst house. It was constructed around 1873.
None of the family or their pets were injured in the fire, which the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. and other neighboring fire districts responded to at around 1:42 p.m. that afternoon.
Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said department officials believe the fire started outside and was accidental. He described the popping noises that several witnesses heard during the fire as likely the result of fireworks or propane the owner had.
According to the GoFundMe, the family lost not only the house and everything in it, but also their beloved camper, their boat and four cars.
The fundraiser was organized by Kelly Sigfrids and at press time had 68 shares with 23 people donating. Donations so far have ranged from $20 up to a $300 gift left anonymously.
The description says the fire has been “a complete devastation and loss, mentally and physically,” and encourages people to give any amount.
“Thank you for being there for them to encourage them and help them walk through this devastation,” the description reads. “They need you and your friendship more than ever right now to get through this.”
The page also invites community members to bring gift cards for Washington restaurants, Walmart, Target or Visa cards to Carriage Care at 1919 E. Fifth St.
The fundraiser is available at gofundme.com/f/helping-mark-and-barb-trebacz-start-again.