Union Middle School sidewalks
A rendering shows potential upgrades for sidewalks near Union Middle School.

 City of Union

The Union R-XI School District is backing planned pedestrian upgrades near Union Middle School.

The city of Union submitted an application recently to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments to obtain federal funding from its Transportation Alternatives Program project solicitation, said Marcie Meystrik, East-West Gateway’s director of transportation planning. The project has a cost of $1.2 million with construction slated to start in 2027.

