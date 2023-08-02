The Union R-XI School District is backing planned pedestrian upgrades near Union Middle School.
The city of Union submitted an application recently to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments to obtain federal funding from its Transportation Alternatives Program project solicitation, said Marcie Meystrik, East-West Gateway’s director of transportation planning. The project has a cost of $1.2 million with construction slated to start in 2027.
“Our staff will be reviewing all applications and making a recommendation for which projects to fund in January 2024,” Meystrik said. “Please note that submitted projects have not been evaluated, and no recommendations have been made yet.”
East-West Gateway will hold a public comment period on Union’s proposed project, as well as other items in the Transportation Alternatives Program, from Aug. 10 to 24.
At its July 19 meeting, the Union R-XI Board of Education approved a letter from the district to Jim Wild, East-West Gateway executive director, asking that the agency’s committee, made up of government officials from across the St. Louis region, to green light the project.
“The improvements recommended in this grant application provide increased safety for pedestrian travel surrounding the Middle School campus,” the letter states.
If the city receives funding, it will widen and improve the grading on sidewalks and install Americans With Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps on sidewalks. The city will also build a new sidewalk connecting the middle school with the pedestrian bridge to City Park, as well as a pathway behind the city’s basketball and tennis courts.
The city also plans to improve drainage on an existing wheelchair ramp on Delmar Avenue.
Union also plans to construct a sidewalk along Water Street that will connect the new Grant Station Park, which will be the site of the St. Louis Live Steamers model train rides, with City Park.
The city will also make driveway entrances ADA compliant and move pedestrian crossings to be more visible to traffic.
“I’m sure whenever you walk, you see the non-compliant sidewalks, the ADA transitions, things like that,” Union R-XI Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board. “Basically, they wanted to include in their letter that Union School District is supportive of this work — to keep our kids and our families safe. ... It will greatly impact the middle school and the surrounding streets.”
Streets with sidewalk improvements planned include Delmar, West End, Springfield and Christina avenues. The city plans to extend the Delmar sidewalk south to Main Street.
Before unanimously approving the request, school board members expressed support for the improvements.
“That area has needed it for a while,” board member Aaron Bockhorst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.