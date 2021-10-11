The Fulton School at St. Albans will be merging with Chesterfield Day School ahead of the 2022 school year.
The announcement came Friday via news release after several months of “thorough discussion and an in-depth review” by the governing boards of the two Montessori schools. The merger will be effective July 1, 2022, and will operate as The Fulton School at 1100 White Road in Chesterfield. The announcement did not include details of how the St. Albans campus will be used.
“The community of St. Albans has been our school’s home for many years,” Pam Cavness, president of the school board at St. Albans, said in the release. “Our families have cherished the beauty and support of this entire village. But the reality is that the majority of our students have, for more than 25 years, resided outside of the St. Albans community, with most living in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Relocating and reuniting position our head of school, our teachers and our staff to deliver our mission to more students and families, which is the ultimate role of any independent school board.”
Opening in 1994, the Fulton School at St. Albans was originally a second campus for Chesterfield Day School, which, founded in 1962, was the first Montessori preschool in the St. Louis area. St. Albans split in 2006 for the desire to operate independently. According to the release, the schools will leverage their shared history to ensure a seamless unification.
“In any school merger, mission alignment is crucial,” Chesterfield Day School Board President Lisa Holekamp said in the release. “Since these two schools were once one, we have a rare opportunity and a unique advantage. While they have been independent of each other and have evolved in their own ways over the last fourteen years, they have both remained true to the tenets of the mission that guided the school from its early days.”