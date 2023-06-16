Progress is being made on plans to move electric lines underground on Front Street in Washington, and work on burying the lines could begin as soon as next month.

“I know this has been over a two-year project working with Ameren and Union Pacific to figure out where all the equipment would be located for that,” Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci told members of the city’s 353 Redevelopment Corporation at their meeting last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.