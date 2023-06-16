Progress is being made on plans to move electric lines underground on Front Street in Washington, and work on burying the lines could begin as soon as next month.
“I know this has been over a two-year project working with Ameren and Union Pacific to figure out where all the equipment would be located for that,” Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci told members of the city’s 353 Redevelopment Corporation at their meeting last week.
He added that one of the last steps was finding a place for a switchgear, but the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce offered space at its back parking lot.
“So we sent that back to Ameren,” Maniaci said. “They’re hoping to finalize those plans, because it was (previously planned for) down in the Undergrounds (Espresso Bar) parking lot, so they just need to revise it and move it up to that parking lot. They said they should have that done mid-July, and once those plans are in our hands, as far as I understand, we are good to go and start burying the actual conduit.”
A project for further upgrades to Front Street is scheduled to start in 2025, Maniaci said, but city officials did not want to wait any longer to get the power lines buried.
“This has already been put off two years,” he said. “The longer we wait, it probably gets more expensive, and so we are just going to go ahead and move forward with it, and you’ll have a cut in the middle of the street. But Front Street’s already pretty patchy as it is, so we’ll have a strip all the way down the middle until we use our grant funds to completely redo Front Street in 2025.”
The Front Street project planned for 2025 will include sidewalk upgrades, road resurfacing and curb and gutter improvements between Stafford and Jefferson streets, and will cost just over $1 million, with a federal grant covering 80 percent of the total, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Maniaci thanked the Chamber for volunteering to put the switchgear on its property, which will allow the project to bury the power lines to move forward without taking away any private business parking. He added that the city considered five or six different locations.
“But we finally got some good news,” he said. “Our location and everything has been finalized, we’ve already ordered all the equipment, so at this point once we get the plan back, everything should be able to move fairly quickly.”
