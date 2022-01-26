Nathan Parmentier is offering Missouri farmers a new tool for chemical applications and seed dispersal -— drones.
Based on Parmentier’s property in rural New Haven, Airgro will offer aerial spraying services via drones to producers for the first time in the 2022 spraying season.
“Our goal was to be kind of on the forefront,” Parmentier said. “It’s a new technology to the United States but it’s not necessarily (new) in China, Japan and European countries.”
Parmentier said the drones can be used similarly to other spraying and seed dispersal equipment like crop dusters or conventional ground sprayers to apply fungicides, pesticides, fertilizers and other chemicals to their crops. Parmentier said drones also can be used to disperse seeds for cover crops.
Though drones can’t carry as high a payload or spray as large an area as quickly as other types of sprayers, Parmentier said there are many advantages to using a drone, especially when it comes to precision agriculture. Drones are more accurate than crop dusters, meaning they’re great for small fields or for treating spot areas instead of a field-wide blanket, he said.
Airgro’s fleet of four has two smaller drones that can be used for scouting. From infrared and video cameras mounted on drones flying above a field, Parmentier can see insect and weed pressure, soil erosion, crop damage and standing water.
They may never be as quick as contemporary sprayers for treating many acres, but Parmentier said the market for precision applications by drones is growing because of the potential savings from using an estimated 30-35 percent less product.
Charlie Ellis, a field specialist in agricultural engineering with the University of Missouri Extension, said a drone’s main drawback is its small payload, which can’t compete with the huge tanks on ground sprayers.
Parmentier said as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) further deregulates drones for agricultural use, their practicality and value goes up.
The payload maximum has recently increased from 55 pounds to 117 pounds, and Parmentier is waiting to add a larger drone — about three times the size of his current largest drone — to his fleet in February. To date, he said he has invested about nearly $30,000 on his three applicator drones.
Since launching in October, Airgro has acquired a few local clients, though Parmentier said he is licensed to spray by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and will offer service statewide.
Parmentier said his goal for next year is to pilot three drones at once over the same field, the maximum allowed by the FAA.
Parmentier and his wife, Adrienne, are the only investors and employees at the company currently, but the couple has plans to hire additional pilots as business takes off. Adrienne handles the marketing and financial side of the business, which they hope to expand into markets like orchards, vineyards, food plots, golf courses and specialty crops like hemp. But right now, they said their focus is on agriculture.
“After digging into it, and really looking at the bigger picture and where (the industry) actually is, it was pretty undeniable,” Nathan Parmentier said. “That’s where agriculture is going.”