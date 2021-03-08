If you’ve ever enjoyed a lunch or dinner at the bar of Old Dutch Tavern, a mid-morning coffee or slice of pie at Cowan’s, been to a program at the Washington Historical Society or shopped for a new suit at Bocklage’s Menswear, you might remember a “welcoming and kind” man who told captivating stories. The story’s listeners often started out as strangers, but by the time the story was over, Marc Houseman, museum director at the Washington Historical Society, said George Bocklage had made strangers into friends.
“He’d bring people here all the time who he’d just met,” Houseman said. “He would introduce us and say, ‘Marc, I met these people at lunch, they’re very nice, and I told them they should come see the museum.’ It was so easy for him to make friends. It was just the way he was.”
Bocklage, who Houseman called one of a few “Mr. Washingtons” for his longtime love of and care for his hometown, died Saturday, Feb. 27. He was 83.
His passing was announced at city council, where he served as a council member in the 1960s and helped in the project to build the Washington Airport. From the Gary Lucy Gallery, which is next door to the former Bocklage’s Menswear where Bocklage worked for over 60 years and eventually took over from his dad, Gary and Sandy Lucy remembered their longtime downtown neighbor.
“For years we always called it George’s place,” Mayor Sandy Lucy said of the building. “I would always go over to visit George and get into some conversation. There were Sunday mornings where he would join us at breakfast. He was a genuine friend.”
The staffs of Old Dutch Tavern and Cowan’s also mourned his passing this week. Nicole Fain, of the Old Dutch Tavern, still remembers Bocklage’s first order when the tavern opened in 2011 — fish and chips. As he became a regular and eventually the tavern’s most frequent diner, he shared history of the Old Dutch and of Washington during his youth with staff and fellow patrons.
“Once George meets a friend, he’s a talker, and you’re just captivated by his stories and history and humor, all of it,” Fain said. “When you see the same people here everyday, they feel like part of this place. George is as much a part of Old Dutch Tavern as the bartender, as the fans, as the lights. He was a fixture here. ... There will never be another George.”
A mixed media art piece on the bar at Old Dutch depicts a silhouette of a man eating at the bar. Fain said George served as the model for the piece, and the artist is creating a small portrait of him that can be attached to the bar scene alongside portraits of Fain, Ben Wunderlich and several regular patrons.
“To me, that (portrait) is the everliving presence of George in his seat,” Fain said.
For Houseman, Bocklage’s presence will live in the museum he helped create, with its exhibits Bocklage researched and its yard he kept free of dandelion weeds.
“We’re going to miss him a lot. We’ve been on quite a few adventures together. There were a couple times we had the day off and would just jump in somebody’s car and drive to St. Louis or wherever and visit a museum.”
In addition to his passion for history, Bocklage loved gardening, bird watching, collecting art and was an avid reader. Houseman remembers entire walls of Bocklage’s home filled with shelves of books. He’d attended Saint Louis University and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and was an alum of St. Francis Borgia grade and high schools.
Houseman recalled a little-known fact that Bocklage loved dragons, keeping several figurines in his home. More commonly known is how much he loved wine.
Sandy Lucy remembered working with Bocklage to create a Washington tradition.
“The Washington Art Fair and Winefest was George’s brainchild, his idea,” she said. “Now it’s the 40th anniversary.”
At Cowan’s, Manager LaDonna Garbs remembers Bocklage sitting in the same seat when he came in two to three times a week for poached eggs with wheat toast and strawberry jelly — no hashbrowns — with black coffee, or sometimes a slice of cherry pie. If it was free, he sat in the table closest to the kitchen entrance on the right side in the second chair from the left.
“He just drew people to him,” Garbs said. “It will be weird not having him around. ... I waited on him most of the time. I would listen to him talk, and he knew everything.”
“He was so closely interwoven with Washington,” Houseman said of his close friend. “He will be greatly missed.”