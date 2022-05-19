One area nonprofit recently recognized another.
The Friends Foundation, formerly Friends of Emmaus, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Franklin and Warren counties. The organization raises money for nonprofits that assist people with intellectual and developmental challenges.
On May 11, members of the Life Ops adult program with ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County — one of the agencies assisted by the Friends Foundation — presented the Friends with a large papier-mache cake.
Friends Foundation President Sharon Holtmeyer said the group will take the cake to events the rest of the year to continue the celebration.
A grant from Southwest Airlines, part of its Acts of Kindness campaign to celebrate its 50th anniversary, provided a large gift to people the Friends Foundation helps, which also includes Emmaus Homes. The organizations’ clients received 50 round-trip airline tickets.
“We have lots of clients that are taking trips,” Holtmeyer said. “It has been very rewarding, absolutely phenomenal. These are memory-making trips.”
The Friends Foundation is assisting with stipends to cover the cost of hotels, food, ground transportation and other expenses.
The Friends Foundation also assists with items, ranging from mattresses to household needs, said Dennis Kramme, ABiLITY’s community relations director. “They fund things that we otherwise would not be able to provide for our folks.”
The foundation also pays for accessible vans, customized furniture and tablet computers, which assist with medical and family visits, as well as job training for clients, according to its website.
Among the Friends Foundation’s upcoming fundraising events are an Elvis Party on June 3, a Sept. 9 golf tournament and a Nov. 6 fall festival.