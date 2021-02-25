Lent is about self-control, but the county’s fish fries make the next 40 days of restraint easy to swallow. These Friday dinners are in abundance through the start of April.
If you are organizing a fish fry not on the list, please email cruze@emissourian.com, and we will update the list online. Until then, dig in; there’s plenty of fish to go around.
Washington
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Drive-thru, $11
1014 Madison Ave.
4-7 p.m., Feb. 26, March 12
Catfish, mashed potatoes, corn, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw
The KC Hall
Drive-thru, $11 per meal; add $3 for chicken tenders
1121 Columbus Lane
4-7 p.m., March 5, March 19, April 2
Catfish or cod, chicken tenders (optional), mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw
VFW Post
Drive-Thru, $10 per meal
813 Jefferson Street
5-7 p.m. March 5, March 19, April 2
Catfish, fried chicken (optional), choice of two sides: mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans or coleslaw
Union
The KC Hall
Drive-thru, $10
700 Clearview Drive
4-7 p.m., Fridays March 5 through April 2
Fish, potato chips, stewed tomatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw
St. Joseph’s Neier Parish
Drive-thru, $12
2401 Neier Road
4-7 p.m. Feb. 26
Catfish, cheesy potatoes, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, rolls, cupcakes
St. Clair
The KC Hall
Carry-out; $11
204 S. Commercial
4-7 p.m., Fridays through March 26
Cod, catfish or chicken; dessert; sides vary by date but will be two of the following: mashed potatoes, potato wedges, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw
Villa Ridge
St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Parish
Drive-thru, $10
5567 Gildehaus Road
4:30-7:30 p.m., March 26
Catfish, cod, french fries, coleslaw, peach crisp, apple crisp
Sullivan
The KC Hall
Drive-thru, $10, adults; $6, kids; $1, extra sides
231 S. Highway 185
4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 26
Meals: Fish and fries, two sides and cookie; or fish and shrimp, two sides and cookie. Sides: green beans, slaw, hush puppies, meatless mostaccioli
Pacific
St. Bridget of Kildare Parish and School
Drive-thru, carry out, $12
111 W. Union St.
4-7 p.m., Fridays through March 26
Catfish, cod, shrimp, spaghetti, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, ice cream
Marthasville
Marthasville Community Club
Drive-thru, $12
601 One St.
4-7 p.m., first Fridays of every month through May
Catfish, chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade cakes and pies
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Parish and School
Drive-thru, $11
19129 Mill Road
4-7 p.m., March 12
Swai fish, cod, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce
Defiance
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
Drive-thru, $12
150 Defiance Road
5-7 p.m., Feb. 19
Fish, fried potatoes, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade cake, bottled water
Holstein
United Church of Christ
Drive-thru, $10
17510 Church St.
4:30-7:30 p.m., March 19
Fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw