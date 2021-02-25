Mike Brinker bags dinners
Mike Brinker bags boxed dinners at the KC Hall's fish fry Friday, Feb. 19. The fish fry lasted from 4-7 p.m.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Lent is about self-control, but the county’s fish fries make the next 40 days of restraint easy to swallow. These Friday dinners are in abundance through the start of April.

If you are organizing a fish fry not on the list, please email cruze@emissourian.com, and we will update the list online. Until then, dig in; there’s plenty of fish to go around.

Washington

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

Drive-thru, $11

1014 Madison Ave.

4-7 p.m., Feb. 26, March 12

Catfish, mashed potatoes, corn, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw

The KC Hall

Drive-thru, $11 per meal; add $3 for chicken tenders

1121 Columbus Lane

4-7 p.m., March 5, March 19, April 2

Catfish or cod, chicken tenders (optional), mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw

VFW Post 

Drive-Thru, $10 per meal

813 Jefferson Street

5-7 p.m. March 5, March 19, April 2 

Catfish, fried chicken (optional), choice of two sides: mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans or coleslaw

Union

The KC Hall

Drive-thru, $10

700 Clearview Drive

4-7 p.m., Fridays March 5 through April 2

Fish, potato chips, stewed tomatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw

St. Joseph’s Neier Parish

Drive-thru, $12

2401 Neier Road

4-7 p.m. Feb. 26

Catfish, cheesy potatoes, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, rolls, cupcakes

St. Clair

The KC Hall

Carry-out; $11

204 S. Commercial

4-7 p.m., Fridays through March 26

Cod, catfish or chicken; dessert; sides vary by date but will be two of the following: mashed potatoes, potato wedges, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw

Villa Ridge

St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Parish

Drive-thru, $10

5567 Gildehaus Road

4:30-7:30 p.m., March 26

Catfish, cod, french fries, coleslaw, peach crisp, apple crisp

Sullivan

The KC Hall

Drive-thru, $10, adults; $6, kids; $1, extra sides

231 S. Highway 185

4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 26

Meals: Fish and fries, two sides and cookie; or fish and shrimp, two sides and cookie. Sides: green beans, slaw, hush puppies, meatless mostaccioli

Pacific

St. Bridget of Kildare Parish and School

Drive-thru, carry out, $12

111 W. Union St.

4-7 p.m., Fridays through March 26

Catfish, cod, shrimp, spaghetti, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, ice cream

Marthasville

Marthasville Community Club

Drive-thru, $12

601 One St.

4-7 p.m., first Fridays of every month through May

Catfish, chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade cakes and pies

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Parish and School

Drive-thru, $11

19129 Mill Road

4-7 p.m., March 12

Swai fish, cod, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce

Defiance

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ

Drive-thru, $12

150 Defiance Road

5-7 p.m., Feb. 19

Fish, fried potatoes, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade cake, bottled water

Holstein

United Church of Christ

Drive-thru, $10

17510 Church St.

4:30-7:30 p.m., March 19

Fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw