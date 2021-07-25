Frick’s Quality Meats announced Wednesday that two-thirds of its production employees will be seeing up to a $3-an-hour wage increase beginning Monday, July 19.
In addition, Frick’s will be paying for all of its employees’ health insurance copays and offering attendance bonuses.
The estimated cost of the new benefits will be nearly $900,000 annually, but owner Dave Frick said it’s an investment in the future.
“The world’s changing,” Frick said. “There’s inflation, there are jobs everywhere, and if we don’t get competitive, we’re not going to be competitive as a company. Because just like what you eat in food is what your body becomes, what our people are is what this company becomes.”
Frick said his company, which sells about 40 million pounds of meat annually, has struggled to attract and retain quality employees, forcing it to over-staff shifts by about 10 percent because employees missed or were late to their shifts. Frick’s has also been affected by the labor shortage that has stricken the country due to pandemic health concerns, child care, much-debated government unemployment benefits and a labor skills gap.
Frick’s management team, including Chief Operating Officer Tim Webb, has been discussing the wage and benefit increase for a few months and consulted with about 60 percent of employees before unveiling the incentives, which Frick said will attract more quality workers who will be more productive.
“So we might pay more per hour, but they’re also working better,” Frick said. “Fewer mistakes, less management time, less hand-holding and less of all those negative things and more ‘just get out of their way so they can work.’ ”
According to washmoworks.com, a website run by the city to encourage community and economic development, Frick’s was the fifth-largest employer in Washington in 2020. The company currently employs 246 people, and 107 of its 160 production employees will receive the wage hike and other benefits.
In conjunction with the new wage and benefit structure, Frick’s is hosting a job fair Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill positions in all of its production jobs. Applicants can apply online or on the day of the fair.
Frick’s employment challenges are not uncommon. Companies across the country have struggled with staffing shortages, forcing them to be creative in attracting employees. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report July 7 that there were 9.2 million job openings on the last business day of May, setting a record for the most openings added in a month. Although job openings surged, American employers hired just 6.1 million people in April, a slight uptick from March, leaving millions of jobs unfilled.
Volpi Foods, which owns and operates a meat-packing facility in Union, could not be reached for comment before press time Friday on whether it was feeling the effects of the shortage. On April 19, it opened a $12.6 million, 87,000-square-foot addition to its plant in the Union Corporate Center. At the time, 20 of 40 expected employees were hired to staff the facility in addition to the 25 people it employed at Volpi’s first plant in Union.
The Missourian also reached out to President Dan Telle with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 88 in St. Louis for comment on this story regarding labor shortages within the meat-packing and meat-production industries, but he was unavailable to comment as of press time.
Stacy Davies, co-owner of Missouri Prime Beef Packing Plant in southwest Missouri’s Pleasant Hope, told Brownfield Ag News that his facility is instituting wage hikes and attendance bonuses similar to Frick’s. He says that big U.S. meat-processing plants are at 80 to 85 percent production.
“We definitely have some plants that are struggling a little more than others” when it comes to finding enough workers, Hector Gonzalez, Tyson Food’s senior vice president of human resources, told fooddive.com. “If people aren’t there, our plants won’t run, so it is more challenging these days to see the kind of applicant flow necessary to fill the gaps.”